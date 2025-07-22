2025 Ultraviolette F77 Mach 3 Review

You’ve heard data is the new currency and it’s changing the way we consume everything around us. Data is changing the way we experience motorcycles, something we got to experience first-hand with the new Ultraviolette F77 Mach 3. The latest update does not bring any cosmetic or mechanical changes, but adds a major upgrade to performance with the new Ballistic Plus mode via a software update. We sampled the changes on the F77 Mach 3 on a test track recently at UV’s home turf, Bengaluru. Here’s how it feels.

The new Ultraviolette F77 Mach 3 does not bring any cosmetic or mechanical changes, but adds a major upgrade to performance with the new Ballistic Plus mode. Here's how it feels.

The F77 Mach 3 gets upgrades as a result of Ultaviolette's extensive testing in Europe with data generated from over 80 lakh kilometres (Pawan Dagia)

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 3: When Data Translates To Performance

The F77 Mach 3 has been developed as a result of Ultraviolette’s foray into Europe. The company says it tested its products in Europe for one year before commencing sales this year, generating tonnes of data, helping the brand tweak performance on the electric motorcycle. UV says the F77 was tested for over 80 lakh kilometres in Europe, which offered a significant insight on usage patterns in India vs the old continent. The European roads and highways allow for more aggressive usage with the throttle staying wide open for longer, leading to higher average speeds.

Also Read : Ultraviolette enters European market, launches F77 in 10 countries

UV says while the average speed in India is around 40-50 km over a 40-minute ride, the same goes up to 85-90 km in Europe for the same period. This crucial insight led to the brand tweaking overall performance to suit the more aggressive nature of the European market.

The throttle is more aggressive with the Mach 3 with UV fine-tuning the motor-controller setup on the F77

The result is more upfront torque at the lower end of the power band. The difference is immediately noticeable, and the surge of torque just kicks in the moment you open the throttle. There’s no change in power output with the motor producing the same 39.6 bhp and 100 Nm, but the torque surge has gone up by 20 per cent. The difference is most tangible in the new Ballistic Plus mode.

This also addresses the one complaint we constantly had with the F77 that the Ballistic mode didn’t feel spirited enough. The Mach 3 changes that with a livelier throttle at your disposal. UV also says that 0-60 kmph time has gone down by a few seconds, and the bike feels faster on a straight line. The Combat mode has also been revised to feel faster, while the Glide mode has been subtly tweaked to continue offering the balance between performance and range.

UV says the more aggressive throttle should be felt across different speeds, especially in the mid-range. Overtakes on the highway should be much easier now, something European customers will like when cruising at near triple-digit speeds. The benefit in India is a much faster motorcycle without compromising on other attributes.

The data helped improve the transient temperature control on the motor, ensuring improved thermal efficiency. There’s no change in the range and the 10.3 kWh battery pack on the Recon variant continues to offer 323 km (IDC) on a single charge. The 10-level regen braking introduced last year remains the same as well.

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 3 remains a taut handler but isn't the most nimble motorcycle given it hefty weight (Pawan Dagia)

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 3: Handling & Braking

The Achilles heel on the F77 Mach 3 remains its weight. It’s one of the few complaints we’ve had with the machine since inception. The nature of the platform is such that the heavy battery pack makes for a higher kerb weight on the bike. The weight is noticeable at the front, especially around a sharp corner. It’s still a taut handler and will easily keep you entertained around the twisties. The weight is distributed well, and at no point do you feel the bike being too front-heavy. However, moving it around at crawling speeds still feels like a task.

Braking performance is on point and the front lever feels progressive. It also manages to accommodate the more aggressive throttle well, especially under hard braking, which is impressive considering there’s no change in the hardware.

There are no cosmetic changes to the Mach 3, which is great news for the F77 Mach 1 and Mach 2 customers

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 3: Design & Ergonomics

There are no changes to the design and styling either. You continue to get the jet fighter-inspired bodywork that looks fantastic, while the fit and finish, as well as overall quality levels, feel top notch. This makes it virtually impossible to distinguish the Mach 3 over older models, something existing owners will appreciate. That said, you will now get the Ballistic+ branding on the digital console, which is the giveaway for the new mode and additional performance.

The ergonomics remain unchanged as well. You get the option of clip-on handlebars or the more commute-friendly Super Street variant, which adds a wide handlebar for a more upright riding posture. The Super Street feels more likeable for everyday riding, and UV says it’s also the more popular seller, with six out of 10 F77s sold being the street variant. The riding posture is welcoming and there’s enough space to accommodate larger riders too. The seat height is just right at 800 mm, making it accessible for all.

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 3 finally gets the performance we were looking for from the start, making it livelier than before (Pawan Dagia)

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 3: Verdict

UV has finally made the Ballistic mode “ballistic" enough, and this easily makes me the happiest. The F77 Mach 3 lives up to its potential with the performance now matching up to the expectations. What’s even more impressive is that the upgrades are backwards compatible, which means existing F77 Mach 1 and Mach 2 owners will also receive the new Ballistic Plus mode via an over-the-air (OTA) update. Moreover, the upgrade comes at no extra cost to new and existing owners. The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 3 continues to be priced between ₹2.99 lakh and ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom), only this time, it makes a stronger case than ever. With the brand currently present across 13 cities, it’s now easier for us to recommend one to you.

First Published Date: