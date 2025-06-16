Ultraviolette enters European market, launches F77 in 10 countries

Ultraviolette Automotive, the electric high-performance two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced its foray into the European market. The homegrown EV manufacturer has launched the Ultraviolette F77 electric sportsbike in 10 different European countries, which are Germany, France, the UK, Ireland, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

The two-wheeler manufacturer has launched its flagship performance motorcycles - the F77 Mach 2 and the F77 SuperStreet in Paris on Monday, following its successful debut in Germany. The company stated that this launch reinforced Ultraviolette’s ambition to establish itself as a global force in the EV segment.

Speaking on the launch of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 SuperSport, Ultraviolette Automotive's CEO and co-founder, Narayan Subramaniam, stated, “The launch of the F77 in Germany, France, the UK, and other European countries is a defining moment for Ultraviolette and a landmark achievement for India’s automobile landscape. This launch signifies Ultraviolette’s entry into Europe’s most influential two-wheeler markets and underlines our intent to be a global force in the electric mobility revolution. As an Indian company, we are proud to bring futuristic design and cutting-edge technology to the world. This is a moment of global recognition for the talent and capability within India’s engineering and manufacturing ecosystem. Through our strategic distributor partnerships, we are not only expanding into Europe but also delivering a world-class ownership experience that reflects the best of what India has to offer."

The F77 electric motorcycle is capable of accelerating from 0-60 kmph in 2.8 seconds. Powering the EV is a 10.3 kWh battery pack that enables the bike to churn out 100 Nm torque. It is capable of running at a top speed of 155 kmph. It gets the company’s proprietary artificial intelligence system Violette AI, switchable dual-channel ABS sourced from Bosch. Some key features include 10 levels of regenerative braking, four levels of traction control, dynamic stability control, etc.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: