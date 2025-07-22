New-gen Renault Kwid EV spied sans camouflage, draws design inspiration from Duster SUV

Despite being present in the Indian passenger vehicle market for quite some time and fuelling speculations, Renault is yet to enter the electric car space of the country. The French automaker is speculated to bring its Kwid EV to the country for a long time, but the plan has not materialised yet. However, with the new generation Renault Kwid EV being tested in Brazil, the launch of the small electric car, which would challenge the MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV in India, seems not very far away.

The next-generation Renault Kwid EV has been spotted testing without any camouflage ahead of its debut in Brazil. Interestingly, this same car has been spotted testing in India on multiple occasions. Now, with the Brazilian market ready to get the EV, it is expected to reach Indian shores sometime in 2026. However, Renault has not revealed anything officially.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Renault Kwid EV ₹ 5 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Renault Kwid 999 cc 999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 4.70 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Renault Kardian 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Renault Kiger 999 cc 999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Altroz EV 26 kWh 26 kWh 306 km 306 km ₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The Renault Kwid EV that has been spotted testing in the Latin American market is a rebadged iteration of the Dacia Spring EV. The exterior design is identical. Interestingly, the Renault Kwid EV wears a design that is drastically different from what the current petrol engine-propelled Kwid in India looks like. The design philosophy is more in sync with the contemporary Renault models that have been introduced in the international market. The front profile is more aggressive and looks identical to the upcoming new generation Duster. The bold face sports LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights, a beefy bumper, among others. Moving to the rear, there is a delta-shaped taillight connected by a thick black strip, while the bumper gets a beefy black cladding.

While the interior has not been spotted, expect the cabin theme, feature list and powertrain specifications to be similar to the Dacia Spring EV. The Dacia electric car comes equipped with features such as dual digital screens, automatic climate control, traffic sign recognition, lane watch assist, etc. However, the India-spec Kwid EV may come sans some of these features.

Powering the electric hatchback is a 26.8 kWh battery pack, which promises up to 305 km range on a full charge. The front axle-mounted electric motor is capable of churning out 65 bhp peak power and 125 Nm of maximum torque.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: