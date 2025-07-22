Kia Carens Clavis EV bookings open

Kia India has officially started accepting bookings for the Carens Clavis EV. It is the first electric vehicle that the brand has launched in the Indian market. Interested customers can pay a booking amount of ₹25,000 to book the Carens Clavis EV .

What is the price of the Kia Carens Clavis EV?

The Carens Clavis EV is priced between ₹17.99 lakh and ₹24.49 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

What are the variants of the Kia Carens Clavis EV?

Kia will sell the Carens Clavis EV in four variants - HTK+, HTX, ER HTX, and ER HTX+.

What are the specifications of the Kia Carens Clavis EV?

The Clavis EV is available with two distinct battery pack options, catering to a variety of driving preferences. Entry-level variants come equipped with a 42kWh lithium-ion battery, delivering a certified range of 404 km on a single charge. These versions are powered by an electric motor that generates 132 bhp and 255 Nm of torque.

For those seeking extended range, the higher-spec models feature a larger 51.4kWh battery, which increases the estimated range to 490 km. This variant also receives a more powerful motor producing 169 bhp, while maintaining the same torque output of 255 Nm.

Both versions come with four levels of regenerative braking, including an i-Pedal mode designed for one-pedal driving. Drivers can also fine-tune the regenerative braking effect using paddle shifters, allowing for a more tailored and engaging driving experience.

The interior of the Carens Clavis EV feels premium and mostly uses high-quality materials.

What are the features of the Kia Carens Clavis EV?

The electric MPV boasts a 26.6-inch panoramic display, seamlessly integrating two separate screens—one for the digital instrument cluster and the other for the infotainment system.

It comes loaded with over 90 connected features, along with a host of premium amenities. These include Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, one-touch tumble functionality for the second-row seats, ventilated front seats, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, an air purifier, and more.

How has the design of the Kia Carens Clavis Electric changed when compared to the ICE version?

The overall design of the electric Carens Clavis closely mirrors its ICE (internal combustion engine) counterpart, with subtle EV-specific alterations. Notably, the charging port is integrated into the sealed front grille, and sleek LED daytime running lights extend across the front fascia. The rest of the exterior remains largely unchanged, likely to maximise interior space and maintain practicality. The brand has also added fog lamps which are not available on the ICE version.

Distinctive 17-inch aero-style alloy wheels give the electric variant a unique visual identity. Additionally, the model is equipped with an underbody cover and active aeroflaps for improved aerodynamics.

