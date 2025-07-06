HT Auto
Kia Carens Clavis EV to launch on July 15. Key features it could share with ICE-powered Carens Clavis MPV

Updated on: 06 Jul 2025, 14:03 PM
Kia Carens Clavis EV to launch in India on July 15 as an all-electric avatar of the ICE-powered Carens Clavis MPV.

Kia Carens Clavis EV to launch in India on July 15 as an all-electric avatar of the ICE-powered Carens Clavis MPV.
Kia Carens Clavis EV to launch in India on July 15 as an all-electric avatar of the ICE-powered Carens Clavis MPV.

Kia India is gearing up to launch its next big car in India, the Carens Clavis EV. It will be the brand's first made-in-India electric car. The Kia Carens Clavis EV will come as an all-electric version of the internal combustion engine-propelled Carens Clavis. Being the electric version of the fossil fuel-powered Carens Clavis, the EV is expected to share a plethora of features with the ICE-powered MPV that is currently on sale.

Here are some key features expected to be shared by the Carens Clavis EV with its ICE-powered sibling.

1 Dual digital displays

The upcoming Kia Carens Clavis EV is expected to come packing the same dual floating-screen setup that is available in the ICE model. This includes a 12.25-inch digital driver’s display along with a 12.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This setup was first seen in the Kia Syros and is expected to be available in the upcoming Carens Clavis EV as well.

2 Panoramic sunroof

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is expected to come with a panoramic sunroof. However, the panoramic sunroof would be available in the higher trims only, while the lower trims would feature a single-pane sunroof that is available in the Carens Clavis MPV.

3 Electrically adjustable driver seat

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is likely to receive an electrically adjustable driver seat that is also visible in the ICE-powered Carens Clavis. The fossil fuel-powered Carens Clavis comes with a four-way adjustable powered driver seat, which is expected to make its way into the EV as well.

4 360-degree surround vide camera

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is likely to feature the same 360-degree surround view camera setup that is available on the Carens Clavis ICE. Kia being one of the carmakers that offers a plethora of advanced technology aided features in its cars, and the 360-degree camera being one of the most soughted features in modern cars, expect this to make its way in the upcoming EV.

5 Level-2 ADAS suite

The Kia Carens Clavis' internal combustion engine propelled version features a level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite in its top-spec HTX Plus trim. Expect the same advanced tech-aided feature to be available in the Kia Carens Clavis EV. However, in the case of the electric MPV as well, the feature would be available in the higher-spec trims.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 06 Jul 2025, 14:03 PM IST
