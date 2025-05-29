HT Auto
Kia Carens Clavis EV spotted ahead of launch

Kia Carens Clavis EV spotted ahead of launch

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 May 2025, 08:50 AM
  • Kia Carens Clavis EV will be launched in the Indian market later this year.
As expected, the new EV will be based on the Carens Clavis. (Twitter/@divij_reddy7)
As expected, the new EV will be based on the Carens Clavis.
Kia India confirmed that they will be launching the all-electric version of the Carens Clavis. This information was confirmed at the launch of the Carens Clavis, that the brand will be launching the Carens Clavis later this year in the Indian market and it will be the most affordable electric vehicle in Kia's portfolio.

In the spy shots, it can be seen that the Carens Clavis EV uses new EV-specific wheel covers that help with aerodynamics and efficiency. The previous spy shots have revealed that the charging port will be positioned in the front, which makes it easier to position the car while charging the car. Usually, when the charging port is positioned on a fender or the quarter panel, the driver needs to position the car in such a way that the charging cable can reach the charging port. However, if the port is in the front, then this issue is eliminated.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 29 May 2025, 08:50 AM IST
Kia Kia India Carens Clavis Carens EV

