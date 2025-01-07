Auto recap, Jan 6: BYD Sealion 7 ready for India debut, Hyundai Creta EV to get level 2 ADAS

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Monday, January 6.

BYD to debut this electric SUV in India with over 500 km range

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has announced that it will showcase its performance electric SUV Sealion 7 at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo, or the Auto Expo, which will be held in Delhi from January 17. This is the first time that the Sealion 7 will be showcased at any event in India. BYD has also confirmed that the EV will be launched in India later this year. The Sealion 7 is among the popular global models BYD will showcase at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo starting next week. The electric SUV is available on sale in markets like China and Europe. The Sealion 7 will also become the fifth electric car to be launched by BYD in India within three years. It will join the likes of Atto 3, Seal and eMax 7 in the carmaker's electric vehicle lineup in the country.

Hyundai Creta Electric to feature level 2 ADAS with 52 standard safety features

Hyundai Creta Electric will be launched during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Creta Electric will be the third electric vehicle offering from the South Korean carmaker in India and will be the second EV model in the current portfolio. Upon launch, the Creta Electric will be competing in the highly competitive space rivalling the likes of the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6 and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.

Ducati to launch 14 motorcycles, expand footprint across India in 2025

Ducati has announced its plans to launch 14 new models in India in 2025. The new models, showcased at the Ducati World Premiere 2025, include the Panigale V4 7th Generation, DesertX Discovery, all-new V2 platform featuring Multistrada V2, Streetfighter V2 and Panigale V2, Streetfighter V4 3rd Generation, Scrambler Dark 2nd Generation and an all-new motorcycle.

