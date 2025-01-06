BYD to launch this performance electric SUV in India, debut at Auto Expo 2025

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has confirmed the name of its upcoming electric SUV in India. The EV maker has announced that it will showcase its performance electric SUV Sealion 7 at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo, or the Auto Expo, which will be held in Delhi from January 17. This is the first time that the Sealion 7 will be showcased at any event in India. BYD has also confirmed that the EV will be launched in India later this year.

The Sealion 7 is among the popular global models BYD will showcase at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo starting next week. The electric SUV is available on sale markets like China and Europe. The Sealion 7 will also become the fifth electric car to be launched by BYD in India within three years. It will join the likes of Atto 3, Seal and eMax 7 in the carmaker's electric vehicle lineup in the country.

BYD Sealion 7: Larger than BYD Seal

BYD is expected to showcase the Euro-spec Sealion 7 version in India which comes with both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants. The EV has an overall length of 4,830 mm, 1,925 mm of width, 1,620 mm of height and a wheelbase of 2,930 mm. The length of the Sealion 7 is 30 mm longer than the BYD Seal while the wheelbase is 10 mm more than the electric sedan. It is also the tallest BYD electric car on offer. The electric SUV stands on 19-inch alloy wheels with optional 20-inch wheels also on offer.

BYD Sealion 7: The most powerful BYD electric car?

BYD calls the Sealion 7 as a performance electric SUV. The EV maker backs it with impressive numbers that the EV offers. BYD says the Sealion 7 can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds and comes with a top speed of 215 kmph. The electric SUV also offers 523 bhp of power and and 690 Nm of peak torque. BYD says the Sealion 7 can run at speeds of up to 23,000 rpm, making it the world’s fastest electric motor in mass production.

BYD Sealion 7: Range and battery

The Sealion 7 electric SUV benefits from the BYD's famous Blade Battery technology. It comes equipped with batteries in two sizes. The rear-wheel-drive Comfort variant and the all-wheel-drive Design variant gets a 82.5 kWh battery pack. The single-motor RWD version offers a range of 482 kms in a single charge while the dual-motor AWD promises 456 kms of range, according to the WLTP cycle. The top-of-the-range Excellence variant with AWD feature gets a larger 91.3 kWh battery pack which promises a range of 502 kms in a single charge. The batteries are compatible with DC fast chargers and support up to 230 kW. BYD says the top-spec variant can recharge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 24 minutes using a fast charger.

BYD Sealion 7: Features

The BYD Sealion 7 comes loaded with features that one expects an EV of its segment to offer. The dashboard is dominated by a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system which is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The electric SUV also gets a 10.25-inch digital driver display, wireless smartphone charging, a pair of USB ports for both front and rear passengers, 12-speaker audio system and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology that helps to power external gadgets like a small fridge or even a coffee machine.

In terms of safety features, the Sealion 7 offers 9 airbags, Head-Up Display (HuD), front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera and more. The EV uses radar-based sensors to offer advanced features like adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, forward and rear-collision warning, front and rear cross-traffic alert and cross-traffic braking, lane departure warning, intelligent high-beam light control, blind-spot detection, automatic emergency braking, driver fatigue management, door-opening warning, lane centring control and driver-distraction warning.

