Ducati to launch 14 motorcycles, expand footprint across India in 2025. Check details

Apart from these motorcycles, five limited edition motorcycles will also arrive in India which are Diavel for Bentley, Panigale V2 Final Edition, Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia, Panigale V4 Tricolore and Scrambler Rizoma. Interestingly, only the Panigale V4 Tricolore and Scrambler Rizoma are available for booking, while the other models are already sold out.

The first quarter of 2025 will kick off with the launch of the DesertX Discovery and Panigale V4 7G, followed by the Panigale V2 Final Edition and Scrambler 2G Dark in Q2. In Q3, the Multistrada V2 and Scrambler Rizoma will be introduced, while the Streetfighter V4 3G, Streetfighter V2 and Panigale V2 will be available in Q3. Meanwhile, the all-new motorcycle will be launched in India alongside its global launch in December 2025.

Indicative prices for the upcoming models will be available on the Ducati India website starting from the second week of January 2025 and will be confirmed closer to the respective launch dates. Bookings for these models will be open at all Ducati dealerships in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad.

Ducati: Dealership expansion and price increase

In addition to introducing new models, Ducati also plans to expand its dealership network in the country in 2025. The company stated that it is actively exploring opportunities for network expansion and is planning to open several state-of-the-art dealerships across key cities in India in 2025.

Earlier the company had announced a price hike across its model range starting for January 1, 2025. The Italian motorcycle maker said that the rising operational costs driven by inflation and increasing commodity prices pushed the need for a “price correction."

