Auto Recap, August 20: Tata Motors Returns To South Africa, Citroen Cars To Enter Taxi Segment, Rare Earth Ban Ends

Auto recap, August 20: Tata Motors returns to South Africa, Citroen cars to enter taxi segment, rare earth ban ends

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Aug 2025, 06:38 am
Citroen Basalt SUV review
Citroen Basalt SUV review
The automotive sector is undergoing swift transformations, making it challenging to keep up with all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it emerges. Presented below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Wednesday, August 20.

Tata Motors re-enters South Africa with Tiago, Punch, Curvv and Harrier

Tata Motors has re-entered the South African passenger vehicle market with a four-model line-up comprising the Tiago, Punch, Harrier and the Curvv. The relaunch, in partnership with Motus Holdings, marks a fresh attempt by the Indian automaker to strengthen its presence in a market it has known for years, though past efforts have delivered only limited success.

Also Read : Tata Motors re-enters South Africa with Tiago, Punch, Curvv and Harrier. Check details

2025 Lexus NX launched with new features & colours, prices start at 68.02 lakh

Lexus has launched the updated NX SUV in India, bringing subtle upgrades to the SUV. The 2025 Lexus NX gets new colour options, NVH improvements to the cabin, new feature additions, and improved fuel efficiency. Prices for the Lexus NX remain unchanged, starting at 68.02 lakh, going up to 74.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the updated NX are now open across dealerships.

Also Read : 2025 Lexus NX launched with new features & colours, prices start at 68.02 lakh

Citroen to offer C3, Basalt, Aircross & eC3 under ‘Drive’ range for commercial buyers

Citroen India has announced its range of cars will now be available for fleet operators under the new ‘Drive’ range. The Citroen C3, Aircross, Basalt, and eC3 will be available for the mobility solutions sector for institutional and commercial usage customers. Citroen says the Drive range models will be available with multiple fuel options - Electric, CNG (govt-approved kit) & petrol.

Also Read : Citroen to offer C3, Basalt, Aircross & eC3 under ‘Drive’ range for commercial buyers

Rare earth magnet ban lifted: What it means for India’s EV and auto sector

After months of shadowboxing over trade and supply chains, Beijing has finally eased its grip, lifting the export ban on rare earth magnets to India. For the auto industry, the move comes not a moment too soon. This ends a standoff for the Indian auto industry that could have disrupted production lines and hampered the country’s EV ambitions. The decision follows a round of high-level diplomacy between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, signalling a fragile but meaningful easing in bilateral trade friction.

Also Read : Rare earth magnet ban lifted: What it means for India’s EV and auto sector

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2025, 06:38 am IST
