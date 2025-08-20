HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Rare Earth Magnet Ban Lifted: What It Means For India’s Ev And Auto Sector

Rare earth magnet ban lifted: What it means for India’s EV and auto sector

By: Srinjoy Bal
| Updated on: 20 Aug 2025, 09:50 am
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Back in April, Beijing tightened the screws on exports of seven key rare earth elements and magnets, citing end-use checks and stricter licensing rules. For India, which depends on China for over 80 per cent of its magnet imports, the curbs landed like a punch to the gut.

Auto industry
India depends on China for over 80 per cent of its magnet imports (Photo is representational) (REUTERS)
Auto industry
India depends on China for over 80 per cent of its magnet imports (Photo is representational)
Get Launch Updates on
Indian FTR 1200 arrow icon
Notify me

After months of shadowboxing over trade and supply chains, Beijing has finally eased its grip, lifting the export ban on rare earth magnets to India. For the auto industry, the move comes not a moment too soon. This ends a standoff for the Indian auto industry that could have disrupted production lines and hampered the country’s EV ambitions.

The decision follows a round of high-level diplomacy between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, signalling a fragile but meaningful easing in bilateral trade friction.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Indian Ftr 1200 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian FTR 1200
Engine Icon1203 cc
₹ 16.30 - 16.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Indian Chief Classic (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Chief Classic
Engine Icon1811.0 cc Mileage Icon20.0 kmpl
₹ 21.30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Indian 2025 Challenger (HT Auto photo)
Indian 2025 Challenger
Engine Icon1768 cc Mileage Icon18 kmpl
₹ 36.12 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Ftr (HT Auto photo)
Indian FTR
MaxSpeed Icon200 kmph
₹ 19.38 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Chief (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Chief
Engine Icon1811.0 cc Mileage Icon14.0 kmpl
₹ 21.30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Indian Scout Bobber (HT Auto photo)
Indian Scout Bobber
Engine Icon1133 cc Mileage Icon25 kmpl
₹ 17.17 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : India's Bajaj Auto flags lower-than-planned EV output on rare earth magnet crunch

The ban that stalled the wheels

Back in April, Beijing tightened the screws on exports of seven key rare earth elements and magnets, citing end-use checks and stricter licensing rules. For India, which depends on China for over 80 per cent of its magnet imports, the curbs landed like a punch to the gut.

Factories began to stutter. Maruti’s much-hyped e Vitara EV lost two-thirds of its near-term output forecast, dropping to just 8,200 units between April and September, down from 26,500. Bajaj Auto, too, warned of a possible “zero month" for electric scooter and three-wheeler output in August due to shortages. Crisil flagged how a 30 day delay in magnet supply, even though these parts account for less than 5 per cent of vehicle cost, could derail production of EVs and internal-combustion vehicles alike.

Also Read : India's Bajaj Auto flags lower-than-planned EV output on rare earth magnet crunch

A vulnerability exposed

The Indian auto industry felt like a sprinter tangled in the blink of a false start. The EV race isn’t just about sleek designs, it’s about reliable supply chains. With India importing over 80 per cent of its 540 tonnes of rare earth magnets from China, that choke point exposed a vulnerability in the entire value chain.

Delegations in the industry were forced to push for emergency meetings with Chinese officials. Visas were approved for many executives, yet licenses to import were slow in coming. The vacuum forced the Indian government into fast-tracking discussions on subsidies to scale up domestic magnet manufacturing.

What the ban’s removal unlocks

Now, with China easing export flows, the clock resets, and India’s auto industry can restart its engines. EV production lines can roar back to life. Maruti Suzuki, for one, can push up e Vitara volumes in the second half of fiscal 2025–’26 and still meet its yearly goal of 67,000 EVs. Bajaj would have a fighting chance to salvage August production.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara's production to start on 26 August

More than just immediate reprieve, this development becomes a bridge to a more resilient future. It gives breathing space to ongoing efforts, like IREL’s pursuits with Japan and Korea to kickstart domestic rare earth magnet production, and India’s national push to build processing infrastructure.

The road ahead

The Indian auto industry has learned its lesson hard. Gone are the days when a strategic choke point could bring production to a standstill. While the lifting of the ban is satisfying, it is not enough. Building internal capacity, diversifying supply chains, and strengthening domestic manufacturing now seem inevitable in the EV era.

For India's automobile sector, the lifting of the ban is both a relief and a reminder. Relief, because supply lines can start moving again. Reminder, because overdependence on a single source is a strategic vulnerability no industry can afford. In that sense, the rare earth episode may just have handed India’s EV transition its most important lesson yet: resilience matters as much as scale.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 20 Aug 2025, 09:50 am IST
TAGS: indian auto industry rare earth magnet

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.