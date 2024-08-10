Auto news recap, August 9: MG Windsor EV teased, Citroen Basalt launched & more

HT Auto
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
The upcoming MG Windsor EV will come with reclining rear seats
The upcoming MG Windsor EV will come with reclining rear seats

HT Auto ensures that you remain updated on the most notable developments within the Indian and international automotive markets. With the fast-paced changes taking place in the car and motorcycle sectors, we provide a brief yet detailed overview of the essential happenings from August 9.

Citroen Basalt launched

Citroen has launched the Basalt in the Indian market for a starting price of 8 lakh ex-showroom. The brand has not revealed the variants and other prices. It will be sold with two petrol engine options. Citroen Basalt is the most affordable ICE-powered SUV Coupe in the Indian market.

Also Read : Citroen Basalt coupe SUV launched in India, prices start at 7.99 lakh

MG Windsor EV teased

JSW MG Motor India has released a new teaser of their upcoming Windsor EV. The new teaser showcases the electric vehicle with a lounge-like rear seat experience. The electric vehicle will have rear seats that can recline up to 135 degrees, the highest for any mass-market offering in the country. The model also appears to get leatherette upholstery with quilted stitching. The teaser further reveals ambient lighting, black and champagne-gold themed upholstery, rear AC vents and a centre armrest.

Also Read : New MG Windsor EV to get reclining rear seats, promises lounge-like experience

Lamborghini Urus SE launched

Lamborghini has launched the Urus SE in the Indian market for a starting price of 4.57 crore ex-showroom. It is important to note that this price is before any options. The Urus SE is powered by a twin-turbo 3996 cc V8 with plug-in-hybrid system that uses a 25.9 kWh battery pack, mated to an 8-speed torque converter that produces 778 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 312 kmph.

Also Read : Lamborghini Urus SE launched at 4.57 crore. Check what’s new

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV spotted

Mahindra has started testing the electrified version of the XUV 3XO. It will sit below the XUV 400 in the manufacturer's lineup and will be the second electric vehicle in brand's portfolio.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV 3XO EV spotted for the first time, will rival Tata Nexon EV

Triumph working on new 400 cc motorcycles

Triumph Motorcycles India could expand its 400 cc lineup with two new motorcycles this festive season. Triumph and its Indian partner, Bajaj Auto, are gearing up to launch two new models based on the 400 cc platform in the coming weeks.

Also Read : New Triumph 400 cc motorcycles coming around the festive season? What we know

First Published Date: 10 Aug 2024, 11:05 AM IST
TAGS: Citroen Citroen India Basalt MG MG Motor India Windsor electric vehicles EV electric cars Windsor EV Lamborghini Lamborghini India Urus Urus SE Triumph Triumph India Speed 400 Scrambler 400 X Mahindra Mahindra and Mahindra XUV 3XO

