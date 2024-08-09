New MG Windsor EV to get reclining rear seats, promises lounge-like experience

JSW MG Motor India is gearing up to introduce the Windsor EV next and the company has now dropped a new teaser confirming reclining seats on the new model. The MG Windsor EV is sold as the Wuling Cloud EV in international markets and the model is expected to arrive in a few weeks, possibly around September this year.

MG Windsor EV to get reclining rear seats

The teaser promises a lounge-like rear seat experience on the upcoming MG Windsor EV. The electric vehicle will have rear seats that can recline up to 135 degrees, the highest for any mass-market offering in the country. The model also appears to get leatherette upholstery with quilted stitching. The teaser further reveals ambient lighting, black and champagne-gold themed upholstery, rear AC vents and a centre armrest.

The teaser reveals the black and champagne-gold themed cabin with leatherette upholstery, rear AC vents and a rear armrest

Interestingly, the Wuling Cloud EV comes with the option to flop down the front passenger seat for a complete lounge-like experience. It needs to be seen if the Windsor will get the same in India. Reclining rear seats are fairly new to the mass market space and promise a comfortable experience for owners. The newly launched Tata Curvv EV also gets reclining rear seats with a two-step adjustment. The new Windsor EV will rival the Curvv EV along with the Mahindra XUV400 and Tata Nexon EV in the same price bracket.

MG Windsor EV Expected Features

Other features on the MG Windsor EV are likely to include a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is expected to integrate the majority of controls including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as climate control. The model will also come with the option to completely fold the rear seats to liberate more cargo room of up to 1,707 litres.

The MG Windsor EV is expected to come with the 50.6 kWh LFP battery pack promising a range of around 460 km on a single charge. The model will come with fast charging that allows the EV to be charged from 30-100 per cent in 30 minutes. The Windsor EV is expected to draw power from a single electric motor churning out around 134 bhp and 200 Nm.

