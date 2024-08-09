New Triumph 400 cc motorcycles coming around the festive season? What we know

Triumph Motorcycles India could expand its 400 cc lineup with two new motorcycles this festive season. As per a report by Moneycontrol, Triumph and its Indian partner, Bajaj Auto , are gearing up to launch two new models based on the 400 cc platform in the coming weeks. Triumph entered the 400 cc segment with the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X last year. The next offering just might be the long-rumoured Thruxton 400 and another derivative.

New Triumph 400s incoming

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director - Bajaj Auto, previously confirmed the arrival of the next Triumph 400 cc motorcycle earlier this year. The company would’ve stabilised production of the Speed and Scrambler 400s by October to 10,000 units per month, as per the report, allowing the company to make way for its promising new models. Notably, Triumph also has the new Daytona 660 lined up for launch in India, which is expected to arrive in the next few weeks.

Triumph is set to retire the Thruxton 1200 at the end of this year, which fuels the rumours of the name living on in the form of a 400 cc semi-faired cafe racer

Triumph Thruxton 400 in the works?

The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X turned out to be blockbuster offerings and globally too, both bikes have been well-accepted in markets across Europe. The company is now expected to bring the Thruxton 400, which will be a cafe-racer-styled motorcycle based on the Speed 400. The model was previously spotted testing with a Thruxton R-like Monza fairing, clip-on handlebars, and a flat pillion grab rail.

The move could also see the Thruxton name getting a new life in the form a 400 cc motorcycle as the original Thruxton RS 1200 is all set to ride into the sunset at the end of this year. Moreover, the Thruxton 400 could bring some visual mass to the motorcycle, giving it more road presence, which is missing from the Speed 400. Details about the second 400 cc bike haven’t been disclosed yet.

The upcoming Triumph 400 cc motorcycles will get the same underpinnings as the other 400 cc models and will be built by Bajaj Auto at its facility in Maharashtra. Expect the bikes to be exported as well, in addition to addressing domestic demand. Meanwhile, pricing should be a tad higher than Speed 400’s, which starts at ₹2.24 lakh, while the Scrambler 400 X is priced at ₹2.54 lakh (ex-showroom, after discount).

The semi-fairing will help bring some visual mass with the Thruxton 400, which is otherwise missing on the Triumph Speed 400

Updated Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X likely?

Bajaj could also use this opportunity to update the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X for the festive season with several new motorcycles now available in the 400-500 cc space. It’ll be interesting to see if the brand updates the instrument console and adds Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation. The brand could introduce new colours as well, as part of the yearly update to the motorcycles.

The Triumph Speed 400 recently celebrated its first anniversary and the bike maker introduced a ₹10,000 discount on both the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X to commemorate the same. The discount has been extended till August 31, 2024. The models compete against the Hero Mavrick 440, Harley-Davidson X440, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, and the like.

