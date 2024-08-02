Triumph extends 10,000 discount on Scrambler 400 X and Speed 400

Triumph Motorcycles has announced that they are extending the discount offer on Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X till 31st August. The brand is offering a discount because last month, they celebrated a milestone of selling 50,000 units in one year. This achievement spans 50 countries including India, the UK, the USA, and Japan.

To celebrate the first year of the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X, the company is offering a temporary discount of ₹10,000 on both models until

Triumph Scrambler 400 X and Speed 400: Price

The prices of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are now down to ₹2.24 lakh and ₹2.54 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Bajaj Auto to ramp up production

The collaboration between Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto resulted in the emergence of the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, two notable models in the motorcycle industry. Within the initial year, sales figures surpassed 50,000 units in 50 countries, showcasing the success of this partnership. Paul Stroud, the Chief Commercial Officer at Triumph Motorcycles, UK, attributed this achievement to the capability of scaling up the production of Triumph motorcycles without compromising on quality standards.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X and Speed 400: Specs

The engine on the Scrambler 400 X and Speed 400 belongs to Triumph's new TR series of engines. It is a 398.15 cc liquid-cooled unit that puts out 39.5 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with slip and assist clutch.

Triumph recently announced that they have opened dealerships in 75 cities and now they have a total of 100 outlets. Mr. Sumeet Narang, President Pro-Biking, Bajaj Auto Ltd. commented. “It has been a round of serial celebrations for us as we mark the first anniversary of the Bajaj Auto & Triumph Motorcycles collaboration. We crossed sales of 50,000 Triumph 400s across 50 countries. We also expanded to over 100 best-in-class showrooms in 75 cities, bringing the Triumph experience to more riders in India. In response to overwhelming bookings and retails, we are extending the anniversary offer till 31st Aug 2024. The incredible response to our Modern Classics is a testament to our commitment to exceptional customer service and our Ride & Community programs which ensure a truly immersive Triumph ownership journey."

