Triumph sells 50,000 units of 400 cc motorcycles, opens 100 dealerships in India

Bajaj Auto has announced that they have managed to inaugurate the 100th Triumph showroom in India. With this Triumph now has 100 dealerships in India across 75 cities. Till now Triumph has managed to sell over 50,000 units of Scrambler 400 X and Speed 400 throughout the world including countries like the USA, Japan, Germany, the UK, and Australia.

Mr. Sumeet Narang, President, Probiking Business, Bajaj Auto Ltd.: "The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X have become popular across the country as they have in 50 other countries. The Triumph journey in India is just getting started. We're committed to bringing world class products within easy access to premium motorcycle customers. We have kept our promise that we made to Indian customers at launch - we've opened 100 showrooms with service centres in just one year and brought the Triumph experience closer to them. Expect this rapid expansion of showrooms across the country continuing into its second year as well. Our commitment extends beyond sales to exceptional service and our ride and community programs for a truly immersive Triumph ownership journey."

