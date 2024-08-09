HT Auto
Citroen Basalt coupe SUV launched in India, prices start at 7.99 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 09 Aug 2024, 10:50 AM
The Citroen Basalt is the first ICE-powered coupe SUV to go on sale in India and gets a highly competitive starting price undercutting most compact SU
...
Citroen Basalt
The new Citroen Basalt shares its underpinnings with the C3 Aircross but is more upmarket in its looks and features while sporting an entirely new design language with its receding roofline
Citroen Basalt
The new Citroen Basalt shares its underpinnings with the C3 Aircross but is more upmarket in its looks and features while sporting an entirely new design language with its receding roofline

Citroen India has launched the Basalt Coupe SUV priced from an introductory 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, undercutting every other compact SUV in the segment. The new introductory price is valid on bookings with deliveries till October 31, 2024. Bookings have officially begun for a token amount of 11,001 across the brand's dealerships, although pre-bookings at select outlets were already open.

Notably, the Basalt is the first internal combustion engine (ICE) coupe SUV in the mass-market segment and is set to rival the Tata Curvv, which has already been launched in the electric avatar. The Tata Curvv ICE is scheduled for launch on September 2, 2024.

The Basalt is the fifth product from Citroen, a company that made its India debut in 2021. It joins the ranks of C5 Aircross, C3, e-C3 and the C3 Aircross with which it shares its underpinnings.

Citroen Basalt
The Citroen Basalt arrives with two engine options - the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the 1.2-litre turbo petrol
Citroen Basalt
The Citroen Basalt arrives with two engine options - the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the 1.2-litre turbo petrol

Citroen Basalt Specifications

Powering the Citroen Basalt will be two engine options. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor produces 80 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque, paired with only a 5-speed manual transmission. There's also the 1.2-litre three-cylinder, turbo petrol tuned for 109 bhp. Transmission options include the 6-speed manual with 190 Nm of torque, while the torque converter automatic makes 205 Nm.

Citroen Basalt Fuel Efficiency

Citroen claims a fuel efficiency of 18 kmpl on the 1.2 naturally aspirated model, while the 1.2 turbo petrol manual returns 19.5 kmpl. The turbo petrol automatic promises 18.7 kmpl.

Watch: Citroen Basalt review: Can the Curvv-rival trigger French Renaissance?

Citroen Basalt Features

On the feature front, the new Citroen Basalt will come with LED projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, wraparound taillights, rear AC vents, adjustable thigh support for the second-row occupants and more. The coupe SUV will also get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and automatic climate control.

Concerning safety, the coupe SUV will come with six airbags as standard, ESC, a rear parking camera with parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The Basalt coupe SUV will be available in seven colours including five monotone - Polar White, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, Cosmo Blue, and Garnet Red. There will also be two dual-tone options - Polar White with a grey roof and Garnet Red with a black roof.

Citroen Basalt Rivals

The Basalt is competing against a host of compact SUVs right from the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, to the Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and more. Meanwhile, its direct rival, the Tata Curvv will get a more direct ICE version in a few weeks.

First Published Date: 09 Aug 2024, 10:50 AM IST

