Mahindra XUV 3XO EV spotted for the first time, will rival Tata Nexon EV
- Mahindra XUV 3XO EV could share its battery pack with the XUV 400.
Mahindra is working on expanding its electric vehicle lineup with the introduction of the XUV 3XO EV. The electric version of the compact SUV was spotted recently on the Indian roads. The XUV 3XO EV will sit below the XUV 400 in Mahindra's lineup and will go against the Tata Nexon EV.
In the spy shots, the XUV 3XO EV can be seen wrapped with camouflage. So, it can be expected that there would be a few design changes that will help in differentiating the ICE version from the EV version.
The headlamp setup and the LED Daytime Running Lamps are the same as the XUV 3XO. There could be a redesigned grille, slightly different badging and a different set of bumpers as well. Apart from this, Mahindra can offer a few EV-exclusive colour schemes.
Because the XUV 3XO is 200 mm smaller in length than the XUV 400. It would have smaller boot space. For reference, the boot space of the XUV 400 is 378 litres. On the sides, there could be a new set of alloy wheels along with aero inserts to improve aerodynamics.
The XUV 400 is offered with 34.5 kWh and 39.5 kWh battery packs. The XUV 3XO EV could be offered only with the smaller 34.5 kWh battery pack. So, the claimed range of the electric SUV is expected to be around 375 km. It would support AC as well as DC fast charging.
As of now, there is no official word on the specifications of the electric motor. The electric motor on the XUV 400 puts out 148 bhp of max power and 310 Nm. There is a possibility that for the XUV 3XO EV, Mahindra uses a retuned version of the same motor that puts out lower power and torque figures.