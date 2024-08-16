HT Auto
Auto News Recap, August 15: Mahindra Thar Roxx Prices, Ola Roadster Launched

Auto news recap, August 15: Mahindra Thar Roxx prices, Ola Roadster launched

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Aug 2024, 09:23 AM
  • 15th August was a big day for Indian automotive industry and here is everything important that you should know
India's auto industry is fast-paced and it could be a bit difficult to keep with everything that has been happening in the country. 15th August was especially such a day when a lot of important events took place. We provide you with a detailed overview of all the essential happenings from August 15th.

Mahindra Thar Roxx variants and prices unveiled

Mahindra has unveiled that the Thar Roxx will be sold in six variants. There will be MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L and AX7L. The introductory prices start at 12.99 lakh ex-showroom. The prices of a few of these variants have been unveiled and what all features will these variants offer have also been announced.

Also Read : 2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx launched: Variant-wise price & feature list explained

Ola Roadster launched

Ola Electric has launched its first electric motorcycle in the Indian market. It is the Roadster and it will be offered in three trims - X, Standard and Pro. They are priced at 74,999, 1,04,999, and 1,99,999 respectively. All prices are ex-showroom. The bookings for the new electric motorcycles are open and deliveries will begin in January 2025.

Also Read : Ola Roadster electric motorcycle launched at 74,999, bookings open

BSA Gold Star launched

BSA has returned to India under Classic Legends and they have launched its first motorcycle - Gold Star 650. It will be competing directly against the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. The prices of the BSA Gold Star starts at 3 lakh and goes up to 3.35 lakh. Both are ex-showroom. The bookings for the Gold Star 650 are now open.

Also Read : BSA Motorcycles returns to India with the Gold Star 650, priced at Rs…

Nissan X-Trail deliveries commenced

Nissan Motor India has started delivering its flagship SUV - X-Trail in India. The X-Trail is priced at 49.92 lakh ex-showroom and it comes to India as a Completely Built Unit. The primary rivals of the X-Trail are the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan and Hyundai Tucson.

Also Read : Nissan X-Trail deliveries begin in India, 3 touchpoints inaugurated

Lamborghini Huracan successor teased

Lamborghini is all set to unveil the Huracan's successor in the global market. It will be called Temerario and with it, the naturally aspirated V10 engine will come to an end. The Lamborghini Temerario will feature a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine at its heart, producing 789 bhp and 730 Nm of torque.

Also Read : Lamborghini Huracan successor all set to break covers tomorrow. Check details

First Published Date: 16 Aug 2024, 08:58 AM IST
Mahindra Mahindra and Mahindra Thar Thar Roxx Ola Ola Electric Roadster electric vehicles EV BSA Gold Star Nissan Nissan Motor India X Trail Lamborghini

