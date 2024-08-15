BSA Motorcycles returns to India with the Gold Star 650, priced at Rs…

Iconic British bike maker BSA Motorcycles was revived globally in 2021 and the brand has now made its way back to the Indian market on India’s 78th Independence Day. With bookings commencing from August 15 2024, BSA Motorcycles has launched its maiden offering, the Gold Star 650 priced at ₹3 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Highland Green and Insignia Red colour options, while the Midnight Black and Dawn Silver colour options are piced at ₹3.12 lakh. Meanwhile the Shadow Black colour option is priced at ₹3.16 lakh and the top of the line Legacy Edition - Sheen Silver is priced at ₹3.35 lakh.

The BSA Gold Star 650 has been on sale in the UK and Europe since 2021 and is owned by an Indian manufacturer - Classic Legends Private Limited, a Mahindra Group subsidiary, which also makes the Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles.

BSA Gold Star 650 Retro Design

The Gold Star 650 retains the design language from the original BSA Gold Star originally sold between 1938 and 1963. The modern-classic design comprises a round headlamp, curved fenders and a tear-drop-shaped fuel tank. The bike is covered in chrome along with a wide single-piece handlebar, a one-piece seat, and wire-spoked wheels, all of which further exude the retro charm. The bike gets a retro-styled twin-pod meter with a digital readout and USB charging.

BSA Gold Star 650 Engine Specifications

Powering the BSA Gold Star 650 is a 652 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The motor is one of the largest displacement single-cylinder engines to go on sale in India and churns out 45 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

The modern classic is underpinned by a cradle frame with suspension duties handled by telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with a 320 mm front and 255 mm rear disc brake setup with dual-channel ABS.

BSA Gold Star 650 Rivals

The BSA Gold Star 650 takes on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 reviving decades-old rivalry between the two motorcycle manufacturers with British origins. The latter is priced from ₹3.03 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

