Want to buy an electric car? Here are all the price-wise options for you

From Tigor EV to electric cars from luxury brands, the list of battery-powered four-wheeler options are ever increasing for Indians. Which one should you buy?

Electric cars are finding an increasing number of takers in India. The mass-market car brands like Tata Motors, Mahindra, MG Motors and Hyundai have already introduced their products in the segment, while luxury car brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Audi, Porsche and BMW too have launched their respective electric cars in India.

Even BYD too has launched its E6 electric MPV in India. Another luxury automaker Volvo is gearing up to bring their respective electric cars in India this year.

Several factors have been fuelling demand for electric cars in India. These include the high price of petrol and diesel, wide range of subsidies and incentives offered by the central government and several state governments under their respective EV policies, growing preference for cleaner personal mobility owing to increased awareness about vehicular emission etc.

Here are the electric cars available in India currently.

Tata Nexon EV is the bestselling electric car in India.

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV is the bestselling electric car in India. Tata Motors claims that it has sold 13,500 units of Nexon EV so far since its launch in January 2020. The electric SUV has been registering the best sales performance consecutively for the last couple of months among all-electric cars available in India. The Nexon Ev comes with a design that is similar to its standard variant, but there are distinctive styling elements. Nexon EV offers a 312 km range on a single charge.

While Tigor EV was previously for fleet operators, the updated 2021 Tata Tigor EV is looking at find space in more and more homes in the country.

Tata Tigor EV

Tata Tigor is the only car in India that is available in petrol, CNG and electric powertrain options. The Tigor EV is also the cheapest electric car available in India available for mass consumers. The Tata Tigor EV comes with a similar design that is visible in the Tigor petrol and Tigor CNG. However, the EV gets some distinctive styling elements like a different front fascia and alloy wheels. The cabin too appears with some differences. Tata Tigor EV offers a 306 km range on a single charge.

Hyundai Kona EV comes offering 452 km range.

Hyundai Kona EV

Hyundai Kona EV was launched as the first pure electric SUV in India. Hyundai Kona EV offers a 452 km range that is the highest among the mass-segment electric cars in the Indian market. The SUV competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV. However, it comes on the pricier side with pricing ranging between ₹23.79 lakh and ₹23.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG ZS EV is the British carmaker's first electric car in Indian market.

MG ZS EV

Despite being a new entrant in the Indian car market, MG was fast enough to launch an electric car. The MG ZS EV too comes priced above ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers a range of 419 km on a single charge. The pure electric SUV is powered by a 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The SUV comes with an acceleration capability of 0-100 kmph in 8.l5 seconds. Now, the British carmaker is working on a new iteration of the ZS EV that is expected to hit showrooms sometime soon.

The EQC is the first EV to enter the luxury space in India.

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Mercedes-Benz took the first-mover advantage with its EQC all-electric crossover in India. The EQC comes priced at ₹1.06 crore (ex-showroom) and it is available in a single variant - 400 4MATIC. The Mercedes-Benz EQC gets power from an 80 kWh battery pack that ensures a 450 km range for the electric car. The pure-electric powertrain is capable of churning out 408 PS of power and 760 Nm of torque. Also, the EQC is capable of sprint9ing 0-100 kmph in 5.1 seconds.

Jaguar I-Pace plays the dual role of offering an electric drive performance while also looking stylish along the way.

Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar launched I-Pace electric crossover as the British luxury car brand's first-ever EV in India. The Jaguar I-Pace competes with rivals such as Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-Tron, Porsche Taycan. The Jaguar I-Pace is priced between ₹1.06 crore and ₹1.12 crore (ex-showroom). It draws energy from a 90 kWh battery pack that generates 400 PS of power and 696 Nm of torque. Also, the I-Pace is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds. This luxury EV is capable of running a 470 km range on a fully charged battery.

The Audi e-Tron weighs around 2.5 tonnes and the weight is quite evident in straight sprints.

Audi e-Tron

German luxury carmaker and arch-rival of Mercedes-Benz and BMW too has entered the Indian Ev space with its e-Tron. Available in two variants, the Audi e-Tron comes priced between ₹99.99 lakh and ₹1.17 crore (ex-showroom). This luxury SUV is available in two different battery pack options. The 71 kWh battery pack equipped model delivers 313 PS of power and 540 Nm of torque. Also, it sprints 0-100 kmph in 6.8 seconds. The other one is a 95 kWh battery variant that generates 408 PS of power and 664 Nm of torque. It reached 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds. These two variants of the Audi e-Tron offers 379 km and 484 km range respectively.

BMW iX M60 comes with an extensive range of standard equipment for driver assistance systems.

BMW iX

BMW iX is the electric car on offer in India from the bavarian luxury auto giant. Priced at ₹1.16 crore (ex-showroom), the BMW iX comes available in a single xDrive 40 trim in the country. It competes with other luxury electric cars from Mercedes-Benz, Audi. The BMW iX comes available in five different exterior colour options and carries the brand's contemporary styling language. The SUV comes promising a cruising range of 425 km on a single charge. BMW iX electric SUV gets fast charging technology that allows an 80 per cent charge from zero in just 31 minutes.

Depending on the model, one can expect a range between 400 kms and 500 kms on the Taycan EV.

Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan is the first electric car from the German luxury high-performance car brand under the Volkswagen group. It comes priced at ₹1.50 crore (ex-showroom) in India. The electric car comes with a coupe styling that incorporates a nicely curved aerodynamic roofline, a long hood, large sporty wheels, aerodynamic carbon fibre elements, bifurcated LED headlamps, LED taillights etc. The Porsche EV is available in variants like Taycan, Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo S, Cross Turismo 4S, Turbo and Turbo S. The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is the most powerful sports car in the German car brand's lineup churning out 761 PS and it can sprint from standstill to 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds.

BYD India launches electric MPV e6 priced at ₹ 29.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

BYD e6

Priced at ₹29.6 lakh (ex-showroom), BYD e6 is a premium all-electric MPV from the Chinese automaker. While the other car brands have garnered pretty good attention with their EVs in India, BYD silently entered the market with its electric people mover that is meant for the B2B segment. It gets power from a 70 kWh electric motor producing 180 Nm of torque and a top speed of 130 kmph. The BYD e6 also claims to have a 500 km range on a single charge.

Mahindra Electric eVerito

Mahindra e-Verito

Mahindra e-Verito is a compact electric sedan that has been in business in the Indian EV space for quite some time. Priced between ₹12.3 lakh and ₹13.1 lakh, the Mahindra e-Verito electric compact sedan is available in D2 and D6 variants. This EV is available for fleet operators and government agencies, but not individual buyers. While Mahindra had a first-mover advantage with e-Verito, the EV lost the game to Tata Motors. A stale design, unimpressive range are some of the reasons that affected its growth. The EV offers a 181 km range on a single charge, much lower than what other electric cars offer in India.

