How much does the best-selling electric car cost in your country vs Nexon EV

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jun 2024, 09:08 AM
Tata Nexon EV is the power player in the Indian EV space but how are best-selling electric cars from global brands priced in various markets across th
...
electric cars
File photo used for representational purpose.
electric cars
File photo used for representational purpose.

The charge of electric vehicles (EVs) may have slowed down the world over but it is widely believed to be inevitable that battery-powered mobility options will take over global roads in a few years from today. Sales of electric cars in particular have been very strong over the past few years in many of the biggest markets on the planet with Tesla leading the way and Chinese manufacturers like BYD, Nio and Xpeng looking at dominating overseas markets after conquering their home bastions. But much would depend on how much an electric car costs in different countries. Here is a quick look at how much one has to pay for the best-selling electric car in the United States, China, Germany and the UK as against what customers have to pay for a Tata Nexon EV, the best-selling electric car in India at present. Do note that all prices are indicative and before any taxes or subsidies.

1 Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Speed
140-325 Kmph
View Offers View More Details

The Nexon EV really started it all for Tata Motors in the EV space and remains a very formidable offering in the small but significant electric car market of India. While the company now also offers smaller electric models like Tiago EV, Punch EV and Tigor EV, it is the Nexon EV that really leads the charge. Tata Nexon EV starts at 14.50 lakh.

2 Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model 3
Speed
225 kmph
View More Details

The United States is the world's second-largest vehicle market even though it is still a fair distance behind China, especially in the EV space. But homegrown Tesla dominates the EV market here and there is very little surprise in the fact that it is the Model 3 that is the most popular option. Tesla Model 3 is priced upwards of $40,000 (approximately 33.50 lakh)

3 BYD Song

The BYD Song was the best-selling electric car in China in 2023. And there are plenty of reasons why. At 209,800 yuan (approximately $29,300 or 24.50 lakh), it may not be the cheapest in the Chinese market but the Song crossover SUV EV offers over 500 kms of range while having a spacious cabin and attractive looks.

4 Volkswagen ID.3
Volkswagen ID.4
Speed
160 Kmph
View More Details

Willkommen to Germany where it is mostly about how Volkswagen can beat back foreign rivals. And the Volkswagen ID.3 is leaving no stone unturned to stay at the top of popularity charts, outselling every other EV in the country in 2023. The ID.3 in Germany is priced upwards of 40,000 euros (approximately $43,000 or 36 lakh). Then there is also the ID.4 which sells  in good numbers and it is this EV that will also be the first Volkswagen EV to land in India.

First Published Date: 18 Jun 2024, 09:08 AM IST
