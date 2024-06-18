How much does the best-selling electric car cost in your country vs Nexon EV

The charge of electric vehicles (EVs) may have slowed down the world over but it is widely believed to be inevitable that battery-powered mobility options will take over global roads in a few years from today. Sales of electric cars in particular have been very strong over the past few years in many of the biggest markets on the planet with Tesla leading the way and Chinese manufacturers like BYD, Nio and Xpeng looking at dominating overseas markets after conquering their home bastions. But much would depend on how much an electric car costs in different countries. Here is a quick look at how much one has to pay for the best-selling electric car in the United States, China, Germany and the UK as against what customers have to pay for a Tata Nexon EV, the best-selling electric car in India at present. Do note that all prices are indicative and before any taxes or subsidies.