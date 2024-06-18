How much does the best-selling electric car cost in your country vs Nexon EV
The charge of electric vehicles (EVs) may have slowed down the world over but it is widely believed to be inevitable that battery-powered mobility options will take over global roads in a few years from today. Sales of electric cars in particular have been very strong over the past few years in many of the biggest markets on the planet with Tesla leading the way and Chinese manufacturers like BYD, Nio and Xpeng looking at dominating overseas markets after conquering their home bastions. But much would depend on how much an electric car costs in different countries. Here is a quick look at how much one has to pay for the best-selling electric car in the United States, China, Germany and the UK as against what customers have to pay for a Tata Nexon EV, the best-selling electric car in India at present. Do note that all prices are indicative and before any taxes or subsidies.
Speed140-325 Kmph
The Nexon EV really started it all for Tata Motors in the EV space and remains a very formidable offering in the small but significant electric car market of India. While the company now also offers smaller electric models like Tiago EV, Punch EV and Tigor EV, it is the Nexon EV that really leads the charge. Tata Nexon EV starts at ₹14.50 lakh.
Speed225 kmph
The United States is the world's second-largest vehicle market even though it is still a fair distance behind China, especially in the EV space. But homegrown Tesla dominates the EV market here and there is very little surprise in the fact that it is the Model 3 that is the most popular option. Tesla Model 3 is priced upwards of $40,000 (approximately ₹33.50 lakh)
The BYD Song was the best-selling electric car in China in 2023. And there are plenty of reasons why. At 209,800 yuan (approximately $29,300 or ₹24.50 lakh), it may not be the cheapest in the Chinese market but the Song crossover SUV EV offers over 500 kms of range while having a spacious cabin and attractive looks.
Speed160 Kmph
Willkommen to Germany where it is mostly about how Volkswagen can beat back foreign rivals. And the Volkswagen ID.3 is leaving no stone unturned to stay at the top of popularity charts, outselling every other EV in the country in 2023. The ID.3 in Germany is priced upwards of 40,000 euros (approximately $43,000 or ₹36 lakh). Then there is also the ID.4 which sells in good numbers and it is this EV that will also be the first Volkswagen EV to land in India.