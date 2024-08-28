HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Road Trip In An Electric Car In Mind? Check Out These Top Tips

Road trip in an electric car in mind? Check out these top tips

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Aug 2024, 11:45 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Following some easy and useful tips while road tripping in an electric car can ensure your journey experience doesn't hit snag.
Tata Curvv EV
Following some easy and useful tips while road tripping in an electric car can ensure your journey experience doesn't hit snag.
Tata Curvv EV
Following some easy and useful tips while road tripping in an electric car can ensure your journey experience doesn't hit snag.

For people who love driving, long drives and road trips are like breaking the barrier of mundane life. While the internal combustion engine-powered vehicles offer them that freedom, do the electric vehicles also offer the same liberty? There are doubts among many car owners. This is not a concern of just the ICE vehicle owners but among electric vehicle owners too.

Also Read : Want to buy an EV? Here are top considerations before going electric

With electric vehicles exploding in popularity many consumers are opting for buying the battery electric cars. While some people opt for the EVs as their second vehicle, others buy these cars as primary vehicles. Coming to the point, road trips or long drives in an electric car are possible. However, the electric car owner needs to meticulously plan the trip to ensure there is no glitch in the experience.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India in 2024

Here are some key tips to follow to ensure your much-desired and planned road trip in an electric car goes well.

1 Plan route keeping EV charging stations in mind

One of the key factors that can ensure your road trip in an electric car is choosing a route that has adequate EV charging stations. Remember that, unlike the ICE vehicles that can be frequently refuelled at any fuel station, the EV chargers are not that easily available. Hence, plan your route well advance the journey and select a route that has sufficient charging stations that you can use in need. Also, keep in mind that, unlike ICE vehicle refuelling, EV charging takes a longer time. Hence, it is advised to plan the resting spots as per the availability and location of EV charging stations.

2 Choose hotels with EV charging points

With the growing number of electric vehicle population many hotels and restaurants across India have started installing EV charging points at their premises. While some offer free EV charging facilities, some charges a certain cost for that service. It is best to select the hotels that offer EV charging. While being parked for the night, the battery gets replenished and in morning you are good to go with a fully charged EV. This helps in optimum use of the time for the vehicle owner.

3 Stop unnecessary use of battery charge

Many electric cars come equipped with a separate 12-volt battery, typically associated with ICE vehicles for some of the electrical requirements of the vehicle. However, many electric cars operate solely from electricity provided by high-voltage battery packs. Hence, it is always recommended to use the power judiciously. Unnecessary use of appliances using the EV's battery charge can be challenging at times, especially if you are taking your vehicle to an area where the battery consumption is higher and there are not many EV chargers available. Conserving the battery by keeping the AC or heater off, switching them to eco-mode, and avoiding hard acceleration are some of the key tips one should follow while driving an electric car for a road trip.

4 Plan your road trip in ideal weather

Electric vehicles run on the battery charge, which is thermally sensitive. Electric vehicle battery packs lose power quickly in cold weather. While in extreme heat as well, batteries may drain out faster. Hence, it is recommended to plan the trip based on weather. Warm-weather road trips are the way to go when driving an electric car.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 Km
₹ 18.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2 kWh Range Icon452 km
₹ 23.79 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Atto 3
BatteryCapacity Icon60.48 kWh Range Icon521 km
₹ 24.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon EV
BatteryCapacity Icon40.5 kWh Range Icon465 km
₹ 14.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon39.4 kwh Range Icon456 km
₹ 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date: 28 Aug 2024, 11:45 AM IST
TAGS: Car care car maintenance vehicle care vehicle maintenance electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.