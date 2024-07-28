Want to buy an EV? Here are top considerations before going electric

Battery type and capacity is a key factor any EV buyer should check before deciding on a particular vehicle. Brand and model should be given a priorit

India's electric vehicle landscape is undergoing a significant transformation. The surge in fuel prices has accelerated the adoption of electric two and three-wheelers, particularly in smaller cities. However, the passenger car segment, while growing, still faces challenges. High acquisition costs and limited charging infrastructure remain deterrents for many potential buyers.

While the long-term benefits of electric vehicles are undeniable, consumers must carefully evaluate their specific needs and budget before making the switch. As the EV market matures, increased competition and technological advancements are expected to drive down prices and improve charging accessibility, making electric cars a more viable option for a wider audience.

Here are the top five things one should consider before buying an electric vehicle.