Planning to buy Tata Curvv EV? Five upcoming electric cars you can wait for instead

Published Aug 27, 2024

The Curvv EV was launched earlier this month at a starting price of 17.49 lakh

Besides Curvv EV, India is expected to see at least five more electric cars launching soon

One of the most anticipated EVs among the five is Maruti Suzuki eVX

Maruti has confirmed that it will introduce its first electric car in India early next year

Before eVX, JSW MG Motor will launch the Windsor EV in India on September 11

MG has already shared several details on the EV which is based on Wuling Cloud EV

Mahindra is also preparing to launch its second electric SUV BE05 by next year

Hyundai is also planning to launch the fully-electric version of its best--selling SUV Creta by March 2025

Meanwhile HOnda has also confirmed that it will drive in the Elevate in an electric avatar in the next two years
Catch our first drive review of the Tata Curvv EV to take a more informed decision
