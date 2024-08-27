The Curvv EV was launched earlier this month at a starting price of ₹17.49 lakh
Besides Curvv EV, India is expected to see at least five more electric cars launching soon
One of the most anticipated EVs among the five is Maruti Suzuki eVX
Maruti has confirmed that it will introduce its first electric car in India early next year
Before eVX, JSW MG Motor will launch the Windsor EV in India on September 11
MG has already shared several details on the EV which is based on Wuling Cloud EV
Mahindra is also preparing to launch its second electric SUV BE05 by next year
Hyundai is also planning to launch the fully-electric version of its best--selling SUV Creta by March 2025
Meanwhile HOnda has also confirmed that it will drive in the Elevate in an electric avatar in the next two years