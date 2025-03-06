Volkswagen ID.Every1 Concept unveiled, will cost less than 20 lakh

Volkswagen has unveiled the ID.Every1 Concept globally. It is an all-electric model that the brand says is built for people who are looking for an affordable vehicle. Volkswagen plans to launch the production version in 2027 with a starting price of 20,000 euros which is roughly around ₹18.80 lakh. As of now, there is no information whether the new affordable EV will make its way to the Indian market or not.