Volkswagen ID.Every1 Concept unveiled, will cost less than 20 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Mar 2025, 10:15 AM
  • Volkswagen ID.Every1 Concept is powered by a new electric motor that powers the front wheels. It puts out around 95 bhp.
Volkswagen ID.Every1 Concept will have a top speed of 130 kmph.
Volkswagen ID.Every1 Concept will have a top speed of 130 kmph.

Volkswagen has unveiled the ID.Every1 Concept globally. It is an all-electric model that the brand says is built for people who are looking for an affordable vehicle. Volkswagen plans to launch the production version in 2027 with a starting price of 20,000 euros which is roughly around 18.80 lakh. As of now, there is no information whether the new affordable EV will make its way to the Indian market or not.

First Published Date: 06 Mar 2025, 10:15 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen electric vehicles EV electric cars

