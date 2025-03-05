HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Volkswagen Tera Unveiled, Is Brand's Smallest Suv

Volkswagen Tera unveiled, is brand's smallest SUV

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Mar 2025, 09:00 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Volkswagen Tera will go on sale in the first half of the year.
Volkswagen Tera will be offered with Advanced Driver Aids System.
Volkswagen Tera will be offered with Advanced Driver Aids System.

Volkswagen has unveiled Tera in the Brazilian market. The SUV is the most affordable and smallest vehicle that Volkswagen sells. The brand has only unveiled the exterior and interior of the SUV, the technical specifications stay under the wrap as of now. Volkswagen showcased the Tera at the Rio De Janeiro Carnival and it will be produced in Brazil for sale in Latin America and Africa.

Volkswagen Tera features

Volkswagen has confirmed a few features that will come with the Tera. It will be equipped with LED headlamps and tail lamps along with daytime running lamps. There would be a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver's display that will show all the vital information to the driver. Volkswagen also offers wireless charging and ambient lighting. To top things off, the brand has also added an Advanced Driver Aids System.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Polo 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Polo 2025
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Tiguan 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan 2025
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 37 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.56 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Tiguan (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 38.17 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Golf Gti (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Golf GTI
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 52 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 05 Mar 2025, 09:00 AM IST
TAGS: Tera Volkswagen

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.