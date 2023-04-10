HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Recalls 422 Model 3 Evs Over Faulty Suspension Fasteners

Tesla recalls 422 Model 3 EVs over faulty suspension fasteners

Tesla has issued a recall for certain Model 3 compact sedans manufactured between January 2018 and March 2019 over a faulty suspension fastener issue. The affected Tesla cars' front suspension fasteners' lateral link might become loose over time, claims a report by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This can cause the suspension link to separate from the sub-frame of the EV.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Apr 2023, 16:32 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The affected 422 units of the Tesla Model 3 cars were built between January 2018 and March 2019.
The affected 422 units of the Tesla Model 3 cars were built between January 2018 and March 2019.
The affected 422 units of the Tesla Model 3 cars were built between January 2018 and March 2019.
The affected 422 units of the Tesla Model 3 cars were built between January 2018 and March 2019.

NHTSA reported that the voluntary recall that Tesla had issued had affected 422 Model 3 cars. The problem was reportedly first notified by customers complaining about lateral link separation or unusual noises from the lateral links.

Also Read : This Tesla Model X takes a dip in Danube River; fetches $24,000 very next day

The NHTSA document also states that the front suspension lateral link on the Tesla Model 3 cars is attached to the sub-frame using two fasteners. "Manufacturing records and customer complaints suggest that there may be a correlation between certain manufacturing record characteristics and the fastener loosening over time. A loose fastener could cause the lateral link to separate from the sub-frame," the document reads further. The NHTSA document also states that if the fasteners that secure the lateral link to the sub-fame become loose, abnormal noise may occur and be detectable by the customer from the front suspension.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqe
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable | Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder | Not Applicable cc | Electric | Automatic
₹74.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Ux 300e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus Ux 300e
₹75 - 85 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Tesla reportedly launched an internal investigation into its production records, which revealed that all torque and angle values fall within the production control limits, but a correlation was found between vehicles with customer complaints and specific torque and angle records. Tesla also identified 25 warranty claims and two field reports that were related or may be related to the problem. This prompted the automaker to issue a voluntary recall. However, the EV manufacturer has claimed it is unaware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the issue. The carmaker will inspect and repair the affected vehicles free of charge, said the NHTSA document.

Interestingly, Tesla EVs were recalled 19 times in 2022, affecting over 3.7 million electric cars, but in 12 of these cases, the affected cars and the issues have been fixed through over-the-air software updates.

First Published Date: 10 Apr 2023, 16:32 PM IST
TAGS: Model 3 Tesla Tesla Tesla Model 3 Model 3 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Can you identify the Logo? Test your brand knowledge with the ultimate logo quiz experience.
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
27% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 290 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city