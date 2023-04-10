HT Auto
This Tesla Model X takes a dip in Danube River; fetches $24,000 very next day

Tesla car owners have been known for performing various stunts with their EVs, and one of them is running the vehicles like they are submarines. We have seen several footage of Tesla car owners driving the EVs through deep waters. While most of those cars were lucky to survive the ordeal, a particular Model X was not that lucky. However, this was not being driven into the water but somehow slid into the river accidentally.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Apr 2023, 14:44 PM
A Tesla Model X electric crossover somehow slid into the Danube River near Budapest in Hungary in September 2022. (Image: Facebook/Pest Megyei Kutató-Mentő Szolgálat)
A Reddit post has revealed that a Tesla Model X, painted in a shade of blue, slid into the Danube River near Budapest in Hungary on 6th September last year at a ferry dock. Interestingly, the car was sold the very next day after salvaging it out of the water at an amount of $24,000.

As it has been revealed, the Tesla Model X somehow slid into the river while no one was inside the car. It seems likely that the Eb slid down the concrete boat ramp. Perhaps the driver of the EV forgot to put the car into park mode and enable the parking brake.

The car's owner reportedly contacted the firefighters immediately after the Model X hit the water, but by the time they arrived, the electric crossover was completely submerged in the river. To search the car, a crew of rescue divers had to be called, who located the EV underwater. When the car was pulled out of the water, it was found the rear falcon doors and the trunk was open, which means the water entered the whole cabin.

The interesting part is the post revealed that the Tesla Model X's owner managed to sell it for $24,000 the day after the incident, despite the car being completely submerged and undoubtedly suffering some significant water damage. While it has not been disclosed who bought the damaged EV, whoever it was must have thought that some of its parts were salvageable.

First Published Date: 10 Apr 2023, 14:44 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Tesla Model X Model X electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
