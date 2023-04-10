Hyundai's new model for India could be this cute SUV

Published Apr 10, 2023

Hyundai Motor has confirmed that it will launch a new SUV in India soon

Codenamed AI3, the small SUV was earlier introduced by Hyundai as Casper in global markets

The Casper micro SUV is based on the same platform as the Hyundai i10

With a length of 3,600 mm, Casper is even smaller than Hyundai Venue SUV

When launched, it will rival the likes of Tata Punch and Citroen C3 in India

Casper is offered with two engine options in global markets

It comes with a 1.0-litre multi-point injection engine and a 1.0-litre turbo unit

Hyundai may offer Casper with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine in India

The 1.2-litre engine also powers Grand i10 Nios, generating 83 hp of power and 114 Nm of torque
