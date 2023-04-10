Hyundai Motor has confirmed that it will launch a new SUV in India soon
Codenamed AI3, the small SUV was earlier introduced by Hyundai as Casper in global markets
The Casper micro SUV is based on the same platform as the Hyundai i10
With a length of 3,600 mm, Casper is even smaller than Hyundai Venue SUV
When launched, it will rival the likes of Tata Punch and Citroen C3 in India
Casper is offered with two engine options in global markets
It comes with a 1.0-litre multi-point injection engine and a 1.0-litre turbo unit
Hyundai may offer Casper with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine in India
The 1.2-litre engine also powers Grand i10 Nios, generating 83 hp of power and 114 Nm of torque