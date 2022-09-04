HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Fsd Hits Another Bump: Know What It Is

Tesla FSD hits another bump: Know what it is

Tesla FSD has been hitting snags from the very beginning.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Sep 2022, 16:32 PM
Tesla has not commented anything about the issue. (REUTERS)
Tesla has not commented anything about the issue. (REUTERS)
Tesla has not commented anything about the issue. (REUTERS)
Tesla has not commented anything about the issue.

Tesla FSD or Full Self Driving technology has hit another snag as several drivers have reported a problem with it. The affected drivers claim that the Tesla cars' Level 2 ADAS is stopping the vehicle too early at certain intersections. A few drivers believe the reason behind this abrupt halt of the impacted vehicles is the traffic signs at some intersections are larger than average, claims a report by The Drive.

(Also Read: Tesla owners in Norway go on a hunger strike protesting poor vehicle quality)

A Twitter user posted about this problem on 21st August, saying that he experienced the vehicle slowing down way too early than expected. The driver discovered that there was a larger sign than the conventional ones in the neighbourhood. As he wrote, the sign is probably being interpreted as closer to the car by the onboard computer and ADAS system, eventually causing the Tesla car to slow down prematurely. As he wrote, the sign was 60 per cent bigger than the conventional signs and the car too, interpreted it as 60 per cent closer than the actual position.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.7 kmpl
₹76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Some others in the same Twitter thread argued that Tesla cars' onboard cameras wouldn't interpret signs and things in this manner. Interestingly, some other persons, too, reported identical issues with their Tesla cars and ADAS system. He wrote that his Tesla mismarked multiple stop signs. "It used to have this issue with stopping at these stop signs because this street has giant stop signs on it," the Tesla owner wrote, further adding, “And so it would kind of try and stop a little bit too early because the stop signs were so big and I kind of realized ‘Okay, the size is a big part of how it’s kind of doing that.’ And you can see, it’s kind of doing that here a little bit, too, maybe."

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Although the Tesla owners claim that the issue has been improved with the latest update, it persists. While the reasons for the problem aren’t known, it is just one of many that have plagued the EV maker's ADAS systems.

First Published Date: 04 Sep 2022, 16:32 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model S Tesla Model X Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Rimac Nevera is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 1.85 seconds.
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
From Toyota and Maruti Suzuki entering the mid-size SUV space to a sportier Venue and more, it promises to be an action-packed September in the Indian car market.
Grand Vitara to XUV400 EV and more: SUVs lined up for launch in September
Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000

Trending this Week

Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
The Ola S1 electric scooter 
Ola S1 electric scooter purchase window to open from September 1
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with a design that looks inspired by Volkswagen Beetle.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 fetches over 37,000 orders in just 24 hours. Know where

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Indian automakers using different mediums to shift towards EVs
Indian automakers using different mediums to shift towards EVs
Sono Sion, the world's first solar EV, garners 20,000 reservations
Sono Sion, the world's first solar EV, garners 20,000 reservations
B'luru IT firms' employees stuck in traffic for 5 hours leads to crores of loss
B'luru IT firms' employees stuck in traffic for 5 hours leads to crores of loss
This modular vehicle platform can convert any ICE bus into electric
This modular vehicle platform can convert any ICE bus into electric
Kia registers 10.4% increase in August global sales
Kia registers 10.4% increase in August global sales

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city