Tesla owners in Norway go on a hunger strike protesting poor vehicle quality

In the first such instance, Tesla owners went on a hunger strike protesting the automaker's poor vehicle quality. The incident took place in Norway, a country known for its highest adoption of electric vehicles and a crucial market for Tesla as well. The group of unhappy Tesla owners attempted to gain the attention of the automaker's CEO, Elon Musk, through the hunger strike. They claimed to have wanted to voice their discontent with the brand's quality control. Interestingly, this is not the first time Tesla cars' quality has come under the scanner.

#TESLA HUNGER STRIKE IN TESLA COUNTRY #1 🇳🇴 NORWAY 27. aug 2022 @elonmusk



NORWEGIAN TESLA OWNERS ARE SUFFERING pic.twitter.com/2XkiIiG6df — Erlend Mørch (@monstermasten) August 27, 2022

Interestingly, Tesla's CEO tweeted an interesting post on the same day as the photos of the hunger strike went online. “On advice of a good friend, I’ve been fasting periodically & feel healthier," he wrote. It is not sure, though, if Elon Musk's tweet was in relation to the hunger strike of the dissatisfied Tesla owners.

On advice of a good friend, I’ve been fasting periodically & feel healthier — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 28, 2022

The group wrote on its website that they believe if Elon Musk is made aware of our troubles, he will solve the situation. “We are a group of dissatisfied Norwegian Tesla owners. We believe that if Elon Musk is made aware of our troubles, he will solve the situation," they wrote. In addition to issues with the vehicles themselves, the website lists problems with charging, lower battery life than promised, and new charging stations that do not fit older vehicles, despite promises of free lifetime charging.

The group complained that some Tesla owners' problems are not being solved at Tesla service centres. Some customers' issues are not being responded to by Tesla customer service or have to wait for long periods of time on the phone. Tesla, however, has not responded anything officially.

