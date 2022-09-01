HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Owners In Norway Go On A Hunger Strike Protesting Poor Vehicle Quality

Tesla owners in Norway go on a hunger strike protesting poor vehicle quality

Tesla has been accused of inaction against customer complaints and for making poor quality vehicles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Sep 2022, 17:03 PM
Tesla owners protested against the poor vehicle quality in a unique manner.(Image: Twitter/Erlend Mørch)
Tesla owners protested against the poor vehicle quality in a unique manner.(Image: Twitter/Erlend Mørch)
Tesla owners protested against the poor vehicle quality in a unique manner.(Image: Twitter/Erlend Mørch)
Tesla owners protested against the poor vehicle quality in a unique manner.(Image: Twitter/Erlend Mørch)

In the first such instance, Tesla owners went on a hunger strike protesting the automaker's poor vehicle quality. The incident took place in Norway, a country known for its highest adoption of electric vehicles and a crucial market for Tesla as well. The group of unhappy Tesla owners attempted to gain the attention of the automaker's CEO, Elon Musk, through the hunger strike. They claimed to have wanted to voice their discontent with the brand's quality control. Interestingly, this is not the first time Tesla cars' quality has come under the scanner.

(Also Read: Tesla Model Y waiting time slashed in China: Details here)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.7 kmpl
₹76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Interestingly, Tesla's CEO tweeted an interesting post on the same day as the photos of the hunger strike went online. “On advice of a good friend, I’ve been fasting periodically & feel healthier," he wrote. It is not sure, though, if Elon Musk's tweet was in relation to the hunger strike of the dissatisfied Tesla owners.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The group wrote on its website that they believe if Elon Musk is made aware of our troubles, he will solve the situation. “We are a group of dissatisfied Norwegian Tesla owners. We believe that if Elon Musk is made aware of our troubles, he will solve the situation," they wrote. In addition to issues with the vehicles themselves, the website lists problems with charging, lower battery life than promised, and new charging stations that do not fit older vehicles, despite promises of free lifetime charging.

The group complained that some Tesla owners' problems are not being solved at Tesla service centres. Some customers' issues are not being responded to by Tesla customer service or have to wait for long periods of time on the phone. Tesla, however, has not responded anything officially.

First Published Date: 01 Sep 2022, 17:03 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model S Tesla Model X Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Rimac Nevera is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 1.85 seconds.
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
From Toyota and Maruti Suzuki entering the mid-size SUV space to a sportier Venue and more, it promises to be an action-packed September in the Indian car market.
Grand Vitara to XUV400 EV and more: SUVs lined up for launch in September
Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Bajaj CT125X comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 
Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
Tata Motors has teased an upcoming SUV for the Indian market soon.
Arriving soon: A special edition Tata Motors SUV teased ahead of debut

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Suzuki Motorcycle India registers 8.3% sales growth in August
Suzuki Motorcycle India registers 8.3% sales growth in August
TVS Motor Company sales grows by 15% In August 2022
TVS Motor Company sales grows by 15% In August 2022
Tesla owners in Norway go on a hunger strike protesting poor vehicle quality
Tesla owners in Norway go on a hunger strike protesting poor vehicle quality
Rajasthan electric vehicle policy includes ₹40 crore for EV purchase grants
Rajasthan electric vehicle policy includes 40 crore for EV purchase grants
Tata Motors registers 36% sales growth in August at 78,843 unit
Tata Motors registers 36% sales growth in August at 78,843 unit

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city