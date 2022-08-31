Tesla Model Y waiting time slashed in China: Details here

Tesla Inc. has slashed the waiting times for some of the Model Y electric crossovers in China. The delivery waiting time for the rear-wheel drive Model Y has been cut by the automaker, reports Reuters. The delivery waiting time for this specific Tesla Model Y model has been reduced by one to four weeks, claims the Tesla China website. This comes as the second change in the delivery waiting time in less than a month.

(Also Read: Tesla stops taking reservations for Semi truck ahead of launch)

Previously, the US auto major slashed the waiting time for the exact version of the Model Y crossover to four to eight weeks in China as it ramped up production output at its Shanghai Giga plant after upgrading production lines. However, buyers of the other versions of the crossover and Model 3 compact sedans will still have to wait for 12-20 weeks after placing their orders, claims the Tesla China website.

Tesla has been ramping up the production of its Model Y crossover across different Giga plants around the world. A few months back, the automaker achieved the 1,000 units per week milestone for this EV at the Berlin Giga plant, while last week, Tesla announced reaching the 1,000 units production milestone every week for the same car at the Texas Giga factory.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Tesla's Texas facility caters to the local demand in the North American market, while the Berlin plant caters to the European market. The Shanghai plant delivers the cars to both CHina's domestic market as well as to overseas markets also. With the increased production capacity at other facilities, pressure on the Shanghai Giga plant is easing, which resulted in the automaker reducing waiting time for the made-in-China Tesla Model Y cars, especially the version that sees the most demand.

First Published Date: