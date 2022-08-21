HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla Stops Taking Reservations For Semi Pickup Truck Ahead Of Launch

Tesla stops taking reservations for Semi pickup truck ahead of launch

Until recently, Tesla was taking $20,000 reservations for the upcoming electric Semi pickup truck.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Aug 2022, 17:23 PM
File photo of Tesla Semi 
File photo of Tesla Semi 
File photo of Tesla Semi 
File photo of Tesla Semi 

US EV giant Tesla has stopped taking reservations for the upcoming Tesla Semi electric pickup truck, which is slated to be launched later this year. Ahead of the launch, the EV maker has updated its site with new specs, pictures, and video of the electric semi truck. The model was unveiled five years ago and its launch comes on the heels of recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes big incentives for commercial electric vehicles.

Until recently, Tesla was taking $20,000 reservations for the upcoming electric Semi, but now, the “reserve now" button has been removed from its website and replaced with a “get updates" button.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Tesla Model Y delivery waiting time in China reduces to four weeks)

The Tesla Semi pickup truck is capable of hitting 0-60 kmph in 20 seconds and have 300- or 500-mile battery options with a consumption of under 2kWh per mile – all while being fully loaded to its capacity of 82,000 lb. Originally, Tesla claimed that the electric pickup truck would have four independent motors and be capable of recharging 400 miles in 30 minutes.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Now, the website says that the Tesla Semi will have three independent motors instead of four and will be capable of regaining 70% charge in 30 minutes when attached to a “Tesla Semi Charger."

Previously, it was assumed that the Semi pickup would need more than 1MW of power to charge at the rates Tesla claims it will charge at. For the truck to get 500 miles of charge at 2kWh/mi, it would have a 1MWh battery, and to charge to 70% of range in 30 minutes, it would need a 1.4MW average charge rate from 0-80%. This implies that peak charging rate for Tesla Semi would need to be higher than 1.4MW, because charging speeds usually taper off at higher states of charge.

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2022, 17:22 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Semi electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day
Mahindra and Mahindra showcased five electric SUVs designed and conceptualised at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in the UK. The SUVs will be sold under two brands XUV and BE.
Mahindra ties up with Volkswagen, to get components for its upcoming EVs

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Royal Enfield with UNESCO will celebrate cultural heritage of Himalayas
Royal Enfield with UNESCO will celebrate cultural heritage of Himalayas
Public EV charging stations have increased in number, but more way to go: Study
Public EV charging stations have increased in number, but more way to go: Study
Australia plans to boost electric car supply; target carbon emissions
Australia plans to boost electric car supply; target carbon emissions
In pics: Bentley Batur GT Coupe breaks cover
In pics: Bentley Batur GT Coupe breaks cover
Bentley Mulliner Batur makes debut, paves way for Bentley's electric future
Bentley Mulliner Batur makes debut, paves way for Bentley's electric future

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city