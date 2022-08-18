HT Auto
Tesla Model Y delivery waiting time in China reduces to four weeks

Earlier, buyers in China had to wait for eight to 24 weeks after placing an order for the best-selling models from Tesla.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Aug 2022, 17:57 PM
File photo of Tesla Model Y
US EV giant Tesla has slashed the delivery waiting time for its Model 3 and Model Y electric cars in China as it ramps up output at its Shanghai plant after upgrading the production lines. The waiting period of the rear-wheel drive Model Y sport utility vehicle is now four to eight weeks, while for other versions of the SUV and Model 3 sedans, customers need to wait for 12 to 20 weeks.

Earlier, a buyer in China had to wait for eight to 24 weeks after placing an order for the best-selling models from Tesla. The shortened waiting time was first disclosed on the company's Chinese website, citing the output ramp-up at its Shanghai plant as one of the main reasons.

The automaker usually delivers more of its cars produced in Shanghai to its Chinese customers in the latter half of each quarter, which helps it gain an acceleration in deliveries.

(Also read | Tesla ads can continue referring to autonomous driving, rules German court)

Tesla has recently completed a major upgrade of the production lines at its Shanghai manufacturing plant, which is its most productive manufacturing hub, and is ramping up output with a target of making 22,000 Model 3 and Model Y cars combined each week.

More than demand, production has become a challenge for the company, said CEO Elon Musk. The EV maker is struggling to increase output in its Berlin and Texas plants as well, while the two-month Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai has hurt the company's profit margin in the second quarter and caused production losses to the company.

In a separate development, Tesla has stopped taking orders for its Cybertruck outside North America, and also for Model 3 Long Range vehicles in the US and Canada, citing big delivery backlogs.

(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published Date: 18 Aug 2022, 17:57 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model Y electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility Model Y Model 3
