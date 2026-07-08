Tata Motors and Mahindra's electric car sales grow triple-digit in June

Electric passenger vehicles in India witnessed a massive surge in retail numbers. The electric passenger vehicles recorded a 108% year-on-year (YoY) increase in June 2026, amid the rising petrol and diesel prices, confusion and uncertainties around the ethanol policy and its impact on ICE cars, etc. Among the electric carmakers in India, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra registered massive triple-digit retail sales growth last month.

The share of electric passenger vehicles in the overall passenger vehicle market surged to 7.7% in June 2026, as compared to 4.6% in June 2026.

According to the electric vehicle sales data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the share of electric passenger vehicles in the overall passenger vehicle market surged to 7.7% in June 2026, as compared to 4.6% in June 2026, recording a 3.1% YoY growth. The stake surged on a month-on-month (MoM) basis as well, as in May this year, the electric passenger vehicles contributed 6.6% to the total PV sales in the country.

The data also revealed that retail sales of electric passenger vehicles surged 107.75% YoY to 31,823 units in June 2026, up from 15,318 units registered in June 2025. On a month-on-month basis, electric car sales increased 19.27% from 26,682 units recorded in May 2026.

Tata and Mahindra led the pack

In June 2026, Tata Motors, which holds the lion's share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, with its models on offer like Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Sierra EV, and Harrier EV, sold 12,187 units of electric passenger vehicles, up 126.73% from 5,375 units recorded in the corresponding month a year ago. The MoM sales for the OEM also increased by 17.86% from 10,340 units, recorded in May 2026.

Mahindra, which sells electric cars like the BE 6, XEV 9e, XEV 9S, XUV 3XO EV, also registered 121.06% YoY growth last month with 7,766 units, up from 3,513 units recorded in the same month last year. MoM sales of the automaker also increased by 25.06% from 6,210 units sold in May this year.

Among others, JSW MG Motor, which sells Windsor EV, Comet EV, ZS EV, etc, recorded 24.94% YoY growth with 5,861 units sold last month, up from 4,691 units recorded in June 2025. It recorded 17.60% MoM growth last month, up from 4,984 units sold in May 2026.

Maruti Suzuki and VinFast, two of the relatively new brands in the segment, despite being late entrants, ranked at the fourth and fifth positions in the chart. Maruti Suzuki sold 1,919 units of electric cars last month, while VinFast recorded 1,404 units.

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