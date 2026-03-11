HT Auto
5 Evs I Would Seriously Consider As My First Electric Car

5 EVs I would seriously consider as my first electric car

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Mar 2026, 17:53 pm
  • Planning your first electric car purchase? These five EVs offer a strong balance of affordability, range and technology in the Indian market.

Electric car
If you are planning to buy your first electric car, these five EVs in India stand out for their practicality, driving range and everyday usability.
Electric car
If you are planning to buy your first electric car, these five EVs in India stand out for their practicality, driving range and everyday usability. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Making the shift towards electric mobility can be quite a significant step and change in lifestyle, particularly when it comes down to evaluating range, charging convenience and everyday practicality. The Indian EV market now offers a broad range of compact, city-friendly models and large electric SUVs that aim to tick off affordability, usable driving range, and modern features. From entry-level sub-4m EVs and crossovers to more premium offerings with longer claimed range, here are the five EVs currently sold in India that I would seriously consider when choosing my first electric vehicle:

All prices are the ex-showroom rates

Tata Punch EV: 9.69 lakh with BaaS

Tata Punch EV facelift
Tata Punch EV facelift
Tata Punch EV facelift
Tata Punch EV facelift

The Punch EV stands among the most accessible entry point into electric mobility with a compact footprint and practical range. The mid-range variant uses a 30 kWh battery that delivers around 275 km of real-world C75 range, making it suitable for daily commutes. A 40 kWh battery is also available, taking the range up to 355 km (C75). Features such as ventilated front seats, a voice-assisted sunroof, wireless charging and a 90-degree door opening design add convenience in the day-to-day activities.

MG Windsor EV: 9.99 lakh with BaaS

MG Windsor EV
MG Windsor
MG Windsor EV
MG Windsor

The Windsor EV prioritises comfort and smooth performance in urban environments. Its 38 kWh battery delivers up to 332 km of claimed range and powers a front-mounted PMS motor producing 135 bhp and 200 Nm. Inside, the CUV focuses on lounge-style comfort with a large 15.6-inch infotainment display, ventilated seats, ambient lighting and reclining rear seats that can tilt up to 135 degrees.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: 10.99 lakh with BaaS

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

The e Vitara is Maruti Suzuki’s first EV for India and remains suitable for those seeking a longer driving range for their needs. Offered with 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery packs, the SUV delivers an ARAI-certified range of up to 543 km. Stepping inside reveals a 10.25-inch digital cluster, touchscreen infotainment, ventilated seats and sliding rear seats, positioning it as a more premium offering in the segment.

VinFast VF6: 17.29 lakh

VinFast VF6
VinFast VF6
VinFast VF6
VinFast VF6

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast entered the Indian market with the VF6 compact electric SUV that shiens the spotlight on design and tech-rich interiors. It employs a 59.6 kWh battery offering 468km on a single charge, and it is offered in two power configurations producing up to 204 bhp and 310 Nm. The interior features vegan leather upholstery, ventilated seats, a 12.9-inch infotainment display, a head-up display and a panoramic sunroof.

Also Read : 5 cars I would choose if I were buying my first automatic car

Hyundai Creta Electric: 18.02 lakh

Hyundai Creta EV
Hyundai Creta Electric
Hyundai Creta EV
Hyundai Creta Electric

The Creta Electric builds on the popular SUV nameplate and retains its familiarity while introducing a fully electric powertrain. Buyers can choose between a 42 kWh battery with a 390 km range or a larger 51.4 kWh unit delivering up to 473 km. The feature list includes dual 10.25-inch displays, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS.

First Published Date: 11 Mar 2026, 17:53 pm IST
