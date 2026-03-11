5 EVs I would seriously consider as my first electric car

Making the shift towards electric mobility can be quite a significant step and change in lifestyle, particularly when it comes down to evaluating range, charging convenience and everyday practicality. The Indian EV market now offers a broad range of compact, city-friendly models and large electric SUVs that aim to tick off affordability, usable driving range, and modern features. From entry-level sub-4m EVs and crossovers to more premium offerings with longer claimed range, here are the five EVs currently sold in India that I would seriously consider when choosing my first electric vehicle:

All prices are the ex-showroom rates

Tata Punch EV: ₹ 9.69 lakh with BaaS

Tata Punch EV facelift

The Punch EV stands among the most accessible entry point into electric mobility with a compact footprint and practical range. The mid-range variant uses a 30 kWh battery that delivers around 275 km of real-world C75 range, making it suitable for daily commutes. A 40 kWh battery is also available, taking the range up to 355 km (C75). Features such as ventilated front seats, a voice-assisted sunroof, wireless charging and a 90-degree door opening design add convenience in the day-to-day activities.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Punch EV 40 KWh 40 KWh 468 km 468 km ₹ 9.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Windsor EV 38 kWh 38 kWh 331 km 331 km ₹ 14 Lakhs Compare View Offers VinFast VF6 59.6 kwh 59.6 kwh 468 km 468 km ₹ 16.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta EV 51.4 kWh 51.4 kWh 510 km 510 km ₹ 18.02 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra 3XO EV 351 km 351 km ₹ 13.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon EV 40.5 kWh 40.5 kWh 465 km 465 km ₹ 12.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

MG Windsor EV: ₹ 9.99 lakh with BaaS

MG Windsor

The Windsor EV prioritises comfort and smooth performance in urban environments. Its 38 kWh battery delivers up to 332 km of claimed range and powers a front-mounted PMS motor producing 135 bhp and 200 Nm. Inside, the CUV focuses on lounge-style comfort with a large 15.6-inch infotainment display, ventilated seats, ambient lighting and reclining rear seats that can tilt up to 135 degrees.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: ₹ 10.99 lakh with BaaS

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

The e Vitara is Maruti Suzuki’s first EV for India and remains suitable for those seeking a longer driving range for their needs. Offered with 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery packs, the SUV delivers an ARAI-certified range of up to 543 km. Stepping inside reveals a 10.25-inch digital cluster, touchscreen infotainment, ventilated seats and sliding rear seats, positioning it as a more premium offering in the segment.

VinFast VF6: ₹ 17.29 lakh

VinFast VF6

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast entered the Indian market with the VF6 compact electric SUV that shiens the spotlight on design and tech-rich interiors. It employs a 59.6 kWh battery offering 468km on a single charge, and it is offered in two power configurations producing up to 204 bhp and 310 Nm. The interior features vegan leather upholstery, ventilated seats, a 12.9-inch infotainment display, a head-up display and a panoramic sunroof.

Also Read : 5 cars I would choose if I were buying my first automatic car

Hyundai Creta Electric: ₹ 18.02 lakh

Hyundai Creta Electric

The Creta Electric builds on the popular SUV nameplate and retains its familiarity while introducing a fully electric powertrain. Buyers can choose between a 42 kWh battery with a 390 km range or a larger 51.4 kWh unit delivering up to 473 km. The feature list includes dual 10.25-inch displays, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: