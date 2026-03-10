5 cars I would choose if I were buying my first automatic car

Cars with automatic gearboxes can make a noticeable difference to everyday driving, especially in urban environments where stop-and-go traffic remains a constant challenge. Modern automatic gearboxes are also far more responsive and efficient than ever before, offering an ease of drivability without sacrificing the fun factor. From hatchbacks and SUVs to sedans, here are five models I would consider if I were buying my first automatic car.

All prices are ex-showroom rates of the respective automatic variants

Hyundai i20 N Line: ₹ 10.66 - 11.67 lakh

Hyundai i20 N Line

The Hyundai i20 N Line is the sportier version of the hatchback in the South Korean carmaker’s portfolio, bringing exclusive styling elements, a livelier exhaust, and a firmer suspension setup for enhanced dynamics. Its 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine can be had with a 7-speed DCT with paddle shifters, making daily drives more convenient without sacrificing the fun factor.

Powertrain: 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (118 bhp/172 Nm)

Gearbox: 7DCT

Kia Sonet: ₹ 11.59 - 14.09 lakh

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet is a well-packaged sub-4m SUV, offering sporty visuals and a premium, tech-rich interior. While there are three engine options, buyers seeking an automatic gearbox can choose between the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit with a 7-speed DCT and the 1.5-litre diesel mill with a torque converter.

Powertrain: 1.0-litre turbo-petrol ( 118bhp/172Nm) | 1.5-litre diesel (114bhp/250Nm)

1.0-litre turbo-petrol ( 118bhp/172Nm) | 1.5-litre diesel (114bhp/250Nm) Gearbox: 7DCT | 6TC

Honda Elevate: ₹ 13.22 - 16.56 lakh

Honda Elevate

The Honda Elevate is a properly spacious SUV with a bold on-road presence and refined driving experience. It is powered by the tried and tested 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a CVT gearbox with paddle shifters for improved engagement

Powertrain: 1.5-litre NA petrol (119 bhp/145 Nm)

Gearbox: CVT

Volkswagen Taigun: ₹ 13.55 - 19.18 lakh

Volkswagen Taigun

The Volkswagen Taigun is among the sportiest compact SUVs in the market, bringing two turbo-petrol engine options alongside a premium cabin. Its 1.0-litre TSI unit can be had with a 6-speed torque converter automatic, but the cream of the crop is the 1.5-litre TSI with the 7-speed DCT, bringing smooth and precise gear changes via paddle shifters.

Powertrain: 1.0-litre TSI (114 bhp/178 Nm) | 1.5-litre TSI (147 bhp/250 Nm)

Gearbox: 6TC | 7DCT

Volkswagen Virtus: ₹ 14.65 - 18.99 lakh

Volkswagen Virtus GT

The Volkswagen Virtus is a sporty and spacious sedan with a balanced ride quality that is good for spirited drives and comfortable cruising. It brings the same engines as the Taigun SUV, and as such, the results are the same. The 1.5-litre TSI power unit with the 7-speed DCT remains the more impressive offering out of the lineup.

Powertrain: 1.0-litre TSI (114 bhp/178 Nm) | 1.5-litre TSI (147 bhp/250 Nm)

Gearbox: 6TC | 7DCT

