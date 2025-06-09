Tata Harrier EV offers a host of features over Mahindra BE 6. Key things you must know
Tata Harrier EV is the latest entrant in the electric SUV block in the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Tata Motors has launched its latest electric SUV, Harrier EV, in India at an introductory starting price of ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The upmarket electric SUV comes, strengthening the homegrown auto major's grip in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, where Tata Motors is already leading the pack with its range of products such as Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV.
While the Tata Harrier EV joins the abovementioned siblings rejuvenating the EV space, it challenges the rivals such as Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6, among others. The Tata Harrier EV has received a plethora of features, and many of them are segment-leading.
If you are planning to buy an electric SUV in the above ₹20 lakh segment and feeling confused between the Tata Harrier EV and Mahindra BE 6, here is a guide detailing the key features the Tata SUV gets over its rival from Mahindra.
One of the key features inside the cabin of the Tata Harrier EV is the digital IRVM with a dashcam integrated into it. The IRVM shows the live video feed captured by the roof-mounted camera. It shows the view of the rear of the vehicle. The IRVM has several soft touch buttons that allow the user to take a snap, zoom in and out to view the details of the image or video better, browse through old recordings and images, etc. In comparison to this, the Mahindra BE 6 gets a normal auto-dimming IRVM.
One of the most interesting and unique features of Tata Harrier EV is the Summon mode hat allows the user to move the vehicle forward or backward using the key fob and without entering the vehicle. The electric SUV also boasts a reverse assist feature that remembers the last 50 metres the driver has driven and can automatically backtrack the same way. While the Mahindra BE 6 also allows the user to park the vehicle automatically, it misses out on reverse memory feature.
Tata Harrier EV comes packing a larger 14.5-inch QLED touchscreen infotainment system with a host of connectivity features in comparison to the Mahindra BE 6's 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. Both the units come with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity options.
The Tata Harrier EV not only offers a 360-degree view of the car, but promises a 540-degree camera view. One key feature is the additional view of terrain underneath the SUV's bonnet, with transparent mode. This allows the driver to see the terrain beneath the vehicle and helps in easier driving even on rough terrain. The Mahindra BE 6 has a regular 360-degree camera with blind spot detection, but doesn’t offer any underbody view.
The Tata Harrier EV comes with multiple terrain modes. It gets a total of six different terrain modes, which are - Normal, Rock Crawl, Mud Ruts, Snow/Grass, Sand, and a Custom option. In comparison, the Mahindra BE 6 comes with just three drive modes: Range, Everyday, and Race.
The Tata Harrier EV comes equipped with an electric Boss mode in the co-driver’s seat. This feature lets the rear occupant move the front passenger seat forward electronically, enhancing the legroom and knee room for rear-seat passengers. The Mahindra BE 6 is available with powered front seats with memory function for the driver's seat, but it doesn’t offer this convenience technology.
The Tata Harrier EV has brought back the all-wheel drive technology to Tata Motors' lineup. Christened Quad Wheel Drive (QWD), the technology gets dual electric motors, each powering one axle and channelling power to all four wheels. On the other hand, Mahindra BE 6 is offered with a rear-wheel drive setup, across all its variants.
