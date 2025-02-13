HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Pm Narendra Modi Lands In Us, Expected To Meet Tesla Ceo Elon Musk

PM Narendra Modi lands in US, expected to meet Tesla CEO Elon Musk

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Feb 2025, 10:15 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • PM Narendra Modi and Elon Musk are likely to hold discussions over Starlink and Tesla's entry into India.
Tesla Elon Musk Narendra Modi
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla at the EV maker's facility in United States.
Tesla Elon Musk Narendra Modi
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla at the EV maker's facility in United States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to the United States and he arrived in the country late Wednesday evening. During the course of his stay here, PM Modi will meet Donald Trump for the first time since the latter began his second term as the US President. Reports, however, indicate that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is also expected to call upon visiting dignitary.

PM Modi and Musk have met on at least two occasions in the past but all the in-person interactions have taken place on US soil. And each time both have met, there has been enormous speculation about the possibility of Tesla debut in the country. Will the expected meeting this time around finally seal the deal for the electric vehicle (EV) company's ambitions of storming into the world's third-largest vehicle market?

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon570 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82 kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Lexus Es (HT Auto photo)
Lexus ES
Engine Icon2487 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 64 - 69.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw I4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW i4
BatteryCapacity Icon83.9 kWh Range Icon590 km
₹ 72.50 - 77.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Ioniq 6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai IONIQ 6
BatteryCapacity Icon77.4 kWh Range Icon631 km
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 - 26.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

As per a Reuters report citing sources, Musk is expected to be part of a delegation that will meet PM Modi during his stay in the United States. While the launch of Starlink - satellite internet services - in India may be discussed extensively, Tesla's India debut may also figure in the talks.

Tesla's India tale so far

Tesla has been eyeing an India entry for quite some time but a debut here remains awaited. The main issue highligted by Musk in the past is 'high' import tax on foreign-made EVs. India, on the other hand, wants assurance of local manufacturing from any company looking at importing car units as well.

In March last year, India did reduce import tax on EVs to 15 per cent from a high of anywhere between 70 per cent and 100 per cent but on the assurance of local commercial manufacturing unit within three years. Musk, however, seems to have put Tesla's India plans on the backburner by then. Will he re-ignite ambitions to have a presence here after all?

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2025, 09:31 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk Narendra Modi Donald Trump

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.