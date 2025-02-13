PM Narendra Modi lands in US, expected to meet Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to the United States and he arrived in the country late Wednesday evening. During the course of his stay here, PM Modi will meet Donald Trump for the first time since the latter began his second term as the US President. Reports, however, indicate that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is also expected to call upon visiting dignitary.

PM Modi and Musk have met on at least two occasions in the past but all the in-person interactions have taken place on US soil. And each time both have met, there has been enormous speculation about the possibility of Tesla debut in the country. Will the expected meeting this time around finally seal the deal for the electric vehicle (EV) company's ambitions of storming into the world's third-largest vehicle market?

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Tesla Model S 100 kWh 100 kWh 570 km 570 km ₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tesla Model 3 82 kWh 82 kWh 555 km 555 km ₹ 40 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Lexus ES 2487 cc 2487 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 64 - 69.70 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW i4 83.9 kWh 83.9 kWh 590 km 590 km ₹ 72.50 - 77.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai IONIQ 6 77.4 kWh 77.4 kWh 631 km 631 km ₹ 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹ 18.90 - 26.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers

As per a Reuters report citing sources, Musk is expected to be part of a delegation that will meet PM Modi during his stay in the United States. While the launch of Starlink - satellite internet services - in India may be discussed extensively, Tesla's India debut may also figure in the talks.

Tesla's India tale so far

Tesla has been eyeing an India entry for quite some time but a debut here remains awaited. The main issue highligted by Musk in the past is 'high' import tax on foreign-made EVs. India, on the other hand, wants assurance of local manufacturing from any company looking at importing car units as well.

In March last year, India did reduce import tax on EVs to 15 per cent from a high of anywhere between 70 per cent and 100 per cent but on the assurance of local commercial manufacturing unit within three years. Musk, however, seems to have put Tesla's India plans on the backburner by then. Will he re-ignite ambitions to have a presence here after all?

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: