HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Electric Previews Premium E Scooters; Tourer & Adventure Models Planned

Ola Electric previews premium e-scooters; tourer & adventure models planned

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Aug 2024, 14:03 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
One of the major highlights of the presentation was the upcoming range of premium scooters that the company plans to work on that will cater to a nich
...
Ola Electric Premium Scooter Range
Ola Electric previewed its future electric scooter plans at Sankalp 2024 promising higher capacity maxi-scooters likely to be priced over ₹2 lakh
Ola Electric Premium Scooter Range
Ola Electric previewed its future electric scooter plans at Sankalp 2024 promising higher capacity maxi-scooters likely to be priced over ₹2 lakh

Ola Electric recently held its annual event, now christened ‘Sankalp’ on August 15, 2024, and the company made several major announcements including previewing upcoming offerings. One of the major highlights of the presentation was the upcoming range of premium scooters that the company plans to work on. A slide from Sankalp 2024 previewed more upmarket electric scooters in the works including a tourer and adventure model, apart from a sporty commuter.

Upcoming Premium Ola Electric Scooters: S1 Sport

Ola Electric seems to be working on a new electric scooter line under the S2 and S3 monikers. The presentation hints at a new Ola S1 Sport, which is likely to be the new top-of-the-line version of the electric scooter. While details haven’t been revealed, expect the model to unlock more performance based on the existing S1 Pro and prices could be around the 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Iqube (HT Auto photo)
TVS iQube
MaxSpeed Icon82 kmph
₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
MaxSpeed Icon120 kmph
₹ 1.32 Lakhs
Compare
Ather Energy 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450x
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Pcx Electric (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda PCX Electric
Range Icon150 Km
₹ 1.45 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Simple Energy One (HT Auto photo)
Simple Energy One
BatteryCapacity Icon5 kwh Range Icon212 km/charge
₹ 1.45 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Pure Ev Epluto 7g Max (HT Auto photo)
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
BatteryCapacity Icon2.5 kWh Range Icon201 km
₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Compare

Also Read : Ola Electric launches Roadster series, showcases future plans at Sankalp 2024.

Ola S2 - City, Tourer and Sports

Up next, the Ola S2 promises more premium electric scooters with three variants - City, Tourer and Sports. The silhouette hints at a maxi-styled scooter for the Tourer and Sports models, while the City appears to be more conventional and likely to be slightly larger than the S1 range.

Ola Roadster
The upcoming Ola Electric scooters could borrow tech, motor and batteries from the Roadster Series showcased at Sankalp 2024
Ola Roadster
The upcoming Ola Electric scooters could borrow tech, motor and batteries from the Roadster Series showcased at Sankalp 2024

Ola S3 - Grand Tourer and Grand Adventure

The Ola S3 electric scooters will be proper larger capacity offerings. The presentation hints at a maxi design on the lines of the BMW C 400 GT on the Grand Adventure and Grand Tourer. The upcoming products will be based on the Gen 3 platform that’s currently under development and is expected to pack better hardware, features, and range.

Expect prices to be equally high for the S2 and S3 electric scooters crossing the 2 lakh threshold. Notably, Ola Electric announced the Roadster electric motorcycle series at the same event, promising a high-performance motor and battery pack. The company could cross-deploy the tech from its electric motorcycles to its premium electric scooters.

Ola Electric has not revealed the timeline to launch the new S2 and S3 electric scooters. The new Gen 3 platform promises to be its most advanced EV architecture yet and will “enable scalability, enhanced performance and better efficiency while also reducing the costs."

The upcoming offerings are likely to use Ola’s indigenously developed Bharat 4680 cells and battery pack built at its upcoming Gigafactory. The future models will also run on MoveOS 5 which is set to arrive around Diwali this year. Ola Electric has also confirmed that MoveOS 6 is under development as well. That said, the company seems to be concentrating only on the electric two-wheeler segment having silently dropped plans of the previously previewed Ola electric car.

First Published Date: 17 Aug 2024, 14:03 PM IST
TAGS: Sport City S1 Pro Ola Electric Ola Electric scooter Ola S1 Ola S1 Pro Ola S1 Sport Ola Electric premium scooter upcoming electric scooter Ola S2 Ola S3

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.