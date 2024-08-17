Ola Electric previews premium e-scooters; tourer & adventure models planned

Ola Electric recently held its annual event, now christened ‘Sankalp’ on August 15, 2024, and the company made several major announcements including previewing upcoming offerings. One of the major highlights of the presentation was the upcoming range of premium scooters that the company plans to work on. A slide from Sankalp 2024 previewed more upmarket electric scooters in the works including a tourer and adventure model, apart from a sporty commuter.

Upcoming Premium Ola Electric Scooters: S1 Sport

Ola Electric seems to be working on a new electric scooter line under the S2 and S3 monikers. The presentation hints at a new Ola S1 Sport, which is likely to be the new top-of-the-line version of the electric scooter. While details haven’t been revealed, expect the model to unlock more performance based on the existing S1 Pro and prices could be around the ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

Ola S2 - City, Tourer and Sports

Up next, the Ola S2 promises more premium electric scooters with three variants - City, Tourer and Sports. The silhouette hints at a maxi-styled scooter for the Tourer and Sports models, while the City appears to be more conventional and likely to be slightly larger than the S1 range.

The upcoming Ola Electric scooters could borrow tech, motor and batteries from the Roadster Series showcased at Sankalp 2024

Ola S3 - Grand Tourer and Grand Adventure

The Ola S3 electric scooters will be proper larger capacity offerings. The presentation hints at a maxi design on the lines of the BMW C 400 GT on the Grand Adventure and Grand Tourer. The upcoming products will be based on the Gen 3 platform that’s currently under development and is expected to pack better hardware, features, and range.

Expect prices to be equally high for the S2 and S3 electric scooters crossing the ₹2 lakh threshold. Notably, Ola Electric announced the Roadster electric motorcycle series at the same event, promising a high-performance motor and battery pack. The company could cross-deploy the tech from its electric motorcycles to its premium electric scooters.

Ola Electric has not revealed the timeline to launch the new S2 and S3 electric scooters. The new Gen 3 platform promises to be its most advanced EV architecture yet and will “enable scalability, enhanced performance and better efficiency while also reducing the costs."

The upcoming offerings are likely to use Ola’s indigenously developed Bharat 4680 cells and battery pack built at its upcoming Gigafactory. The future models will also run on MoveOS 5 which is set to arrive around Diwali this year. Ola Electric has also confirmed that MoveOS 6 is under development as well. That said, the company seems to be concentrating only on the electric two-wheeler segment having silently dropped plans of the previously previewed Ola electric car.

