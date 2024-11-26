Ola Electric launches two new e-scooter models with portable battery packs

Ola Electric has just announced the launch of two new models for the Indian market – the Ola Gig delivery e-scooter and the Ola S1 Z. But the even bigger headline here is the introduction of new, removable battery packs that claim to double up as portable home inverters. The Gig and the S1 Z range of e-scooters are available in two variants each, and all are powered by 1.5 kWh removable battery packs. Prices start from ₹39,999 for the Ola Gig, and while bookings have commenced, deliveries of the new models will begin in April 2025.

The Ola S1 Z is targeted towards urban commuters for personal use, and the Ola Gig e-scooter, as the name suggests, is aimed at gig workers. While removable batteries offer much convenience for personal uses, commercial applications stand to benefit the most from this technology.

Also Read : Honda Activa Electric scooter to be unveiled tomorrow. Everything we know about it

Removable batteries are more convenient than fixed batteries. With fixed batteries, users need to find a charging station or a plug point for the portable charger. Removable batteries can simply be taken out of the vehicle and charged at home or work. At charging stations, users can quickly swap a dead battery for a charged one, usually in just a few minutes.

The battery packs are fitted under the seat and have handles for easy removal and reinstallation. Ola Electric says that these batteries can double up as portable home inverters by plugging them onto an Ola PowerPod, sold separately at ₹9,999. This allows the user to maximise the functionality of the battery packs by being able to power small appliances and essentials. The PowerPod can produce up to 500W of power. It has a 1.5kWh battery that lasts for 3 hours. It can run 5 LED bulbs, 3 ceiling fans, 1 TV, 1 mobile phone charger, and 1 Wi-Fi router. The PowerPod tech is targeted towards semi-urban and rural communities with limited access to stable electricity.

Ola Gig:

The Ola Gig+ is aimed at gig workers involved in longer distance trips or with heavier payload and it can be had with two removable battery packs that power a single 1.5 kW hub motor. (Ola Electric)

The Ola Gig delivery e-scooter is geared towards gig workers and is available in two variants with varying specifications for different use cases. The base variant is offered at an introductory price of ₹39,999 and is geared towards those working for short distances. It claims an IDC-certified range of 112 km and tops out at 25 kmph. It comes with a 250 W electric motor and a single removable 1.5 kWh battery.

Also Read : VLF Tennis 1500W vs Ola S1 Pro vs Ather Rizta vs River Indie: Which e-scooter should you get?

The Gig+ variant gets an introductory price of ₹49,999 and caters to gig workers travelling longer distances and/or dealing with heavier payloads. It is fitted with a 1.5 kW hub motor that is powered by a single or dual removable battery of 1.5 kWh each. It tops out at 45 kmph and gives off 81 km of single-charge range with a single battery or 157 km with two. Both of these models are available solely for B2B purchases or as rental units.

Ola S1 Z:

The Ola S1 Z is positioned as a personal use vehicle that is offered with a 2.9 kW hub motor driven by two 1.5 kWh battery packs. It gives a total single-charge range of 146 km with two batteries. (Ola Electric)

The Ola S1 portfolio has been expanded with the addition of the S1 Z range. The Ola S1 Z is a personal-use e-scooter aimed at urban and semi-urban commuters. It is available in two variants which offer similar specifications but for different use cases. The base S1 Z is priced at ₹59,999 (introductory). It features a 2.9 kW hub motor and uses single or dual 1.5 kWh battery pack configurations. With this, the S1 Z claims to offer an IDC-certified range of 75 km or 146 km with the dual-battery setup. Topping out at 70 kmph, this e-scooter can go from a standstill to 20 kmph in 1.8 seconds and brings an LCD console.

The S1 Z+ variant is touted as a dual-usage e-scooter that is aimed at both personal and commercial uses through urban or semi-urban roads. It is priced at ₹64,999 (introductory) and is built with an emphasis on ruggedness and durability. It comes with the same specifications as that of the base variant while sporting additional accessories for commercial activities.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: