VLF Tennis 1500W vs Ola S1 Pro vs Ather Rizta vs River Indie: Which e-scooter should you get?

The electric two-wheeler market is one of the fastest growing sectors in the Indian automotive industry. Within this sector, the premium electric scooter segment has been host to a wide range of launches across various price points. The latest entry into the segment, and the Indian market at large, is the Italian electric two-wheeler brand Velocifero ( VLF ). In association with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd., the VLF Tennis 1500W electric scooter has been launched in India and it will be manufactured locally at a Kolhapur facility in Maharashtra.

With its launch, the question remains whether the Tennis 1500W has what it takes to match established competitors such as the Ola S1 Pro, Ather Rizta, and the River Indie. To see how it fares on paper, we have done a quick spec comparison of the new e-scooter with its segment rivals:

VLF Tennis 1500W vs River Indie:

The River Indie is available in one variant and an ex-showroom price of ₹ 1,38,000. It features a 4 kWh battery pack and single-charge range of 120 km, equal to that of the Tennis 1500W.

The River Indie is available in one variant that is priced at ₹1,38,000 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). This brings three colour options to the e-scooter: Summer Red, Monsoon Blue, and Spring Yellow. This variant is offered with a 4 kWh battery that sends power to a 6.7 kWh motor. This helps the River Indie to churn out 26 Nm of torque and make a 0-40 kmph sprint in 3.9 seconds. The e-scooter tops out at 90 kmph and promises to offer 120 km of range on a single charge.

Also Read : Scooter maintenance made easy – Key tips to keep your engine young

The VLF Tennis 1500W is priced lower at ₹1,29,999 (ex-showroom) and is also available in a single variant. It is offered in three colour options which are white, grey, and dark red and features a 2.5 kWh battery linked to the 1500W motor. This e-scooter delivers a higher torque output at 157 Nm and takes two hours less than the River Indie to be fully charged. At the same time, it loses out on a higher top speed, being limited to 65 kmph.

VLF Tennis 1500W vs Ola S1 Pro:

The Ola S1 Pro is priced at ₹ 1,34,999 ex-showroom and offers a 4 kWh battery pack with an 11 kW motor. It has nearly double the top speed of the Tennis 1500W and a single-charge range of 195 kmph.

The Ola S1 Pro is currently priced at ₹1,34,999 (ex-showroom) and is offered with a single variant that brings a 4 kWh battery to run an 11 kW electric motor. There are five colour options available with the S1 Pro and it features a seven-inch touchscreen display with navigation and multiple other features. The S1 Pro tops out at 120 kmph, making it the fastest out of this list and it lasts for a range of 195 km, making it the fastest out of this list while retaining the best range.

Also Read : Brixton Crossfire 500 range launched in India: Price, variants, and features explained

With a lower ex-showroom price of ₹1,29,999, The Tennis 1500W comes with a 1500W motor that is powered by a 4 kWh battery. It comes fitted with a five-inch TFT display for the speedometer and it is offered with three driving modes. While the S1 Pro takes 6.5 hours to charge, the Tennis 1500W does it in three hours. At the same time, it has a significantly lower top speed that is limited to 65 kmph and it has a maximum single-charge range of 120 km.

VLF Tennis 1500W vs Ather Rizta:

The Ather Rizta starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹ 1,09,999 and brings two battery pack options. The 2.9 kWh variant features 123 km of single-charge range while the 3.7 kWh takes it to 159 km. Top speed with both options is limited to 80 kmph.

The Ather Rizta was launched earlier this year in April and is available in three variants, seven colour options, and two battery pack options. The 2.9 kWh Rizta S is offered at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1,09,999 while the Riza Z with the same is priced at ₹1,26,499, both lower than the Tennis 1500W. The 3.7 kWh variant is priced at ₹1,46,499 (ex-showrooom). While the top speed with both battery pack options is limited to 80 kmph, the range on the 3.7 kWh battery is higher at 159 km on a single charge. The 2.9 kWh stops 36 km short. The Rizta is offered with a seven-inch TFT display that features turn-by-turn navigation alongside Google Maps. Fully charging the 2.9 kWh model takes 6.5 hours while the 3.7 kWh model does it in 4.5 hours.

The VLF Tennis 1500W is priced higher than the 2.9 kWh variants of the Rizta while bringing in similar range with a lower top speed. It is available in two variants globally, but the Indian market will only get the 1500W variant that is linked to a 4 kWh battery. The e-scooter features three colour options and a five-inch TFT display for the speedometer. There are three riding modes and the Tennis 1500W features a single-charge range of 120 km. It comes limited to a top speed of 65 kmph and features 120 km of single-charge range.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: