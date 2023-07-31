Ola Electric extends 1.1 lakh price offer for S1 Air to all till August 15

Ola Electric has created quite some buzz with its all-new S1 Air, which comes as a cheaper derivative of the company's popular electric scooter S1 Pro. This toned-down version of the Ola S1 Pro sheds some features and dons a tweaked design, but the overall styling remains the same. Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal in a tweet on Sunday announced that the EV manufacturer has extended the ₹1.1 lakh price offer for the S1 Air electric scooter for all the customers, beyond the reserves, following huge demand. The offer is available till August 15.

Before this announcement, the Ola S1 Air was available at a price of ₹1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for those customers who had made prior bookings. For others interested in the Ola S1 Air, had to shell out an additional ₹10,000. Ola Electric hopes that with the latest announcement, it would fetch more numbers for the S1 Air.

The Ola S1 Air electric scooter comes challenging the TVS iQube and the upcoming Ather 450S, which is slated to launch on August 3. Despite retaining the basic silhouette of the Ola S1 Pro, the S1 Air electric scooter comes featuring telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. It is equipped with drum brakes on both ends. Being based on the same platform as the Ola S1 Pro, it gets a new neon green paint scheme and a practical grab rail.

Powering the Ola S1 Air electric scooter is a smaller 3 kWh battery pack that provides a range of 125 km on a single charge. Power is generated by a 4.5 kW hub motor that pumps out six bhp peak power, enabling the scooter to accelerate from 0-40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds. The electric scooter can run at a top speed of 90 kmph, claims Ola Electric.

