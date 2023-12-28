HT Auto
Ola Electric rolls out year-end offers on its electric scooters. Check them out

Ola Electric has announced year-end discounts on its range of electric scooters. The brand is offering the S1 X+ for 89,999 ex-showroom whereas there are some other offers on the rest of the scooters. There is a discount of up to 5,000 on credit cards with S1 X+, 50 per cent off on extended warranty for the S1 and an exchange bonus of up to 2,000 on S1 Pro and S1 Air. It is important to note that these offers are till 31st December only.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Dec 2023, 14:15 PM
The S1 X+ electric scooter is already being offered with a massive discount of 20,000 for a limited time. It was originally priced at 1,09,999 ex-showroom. The most affordable scooter in the lineup is currently the S1 X which is also priced at 89,999 (ex-showroom) onwards. The S1 X is available in three variants - S1 X (2 kWh), S1 X (3 kWh) and S1 X+. Deliveries of the S1 X+ have also commenced across the country. Meanwhile, the Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro Gen2 continue to be priced at 1.20 lakh and 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

At its EndICEage Part 2 event, the founder and CEO of Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal announced that they will start the rollout of MoveOS 4 for the general public. MoveOS 4 will introduce Ola Maps which will enable features such as ‘Find my scooter’ and ‘Share location from app’. There will be a tamper alert, garage mode, faster hypercharging, improved regeneration, profile controls, Care Mood, Concert mode, Hill descent control, increased range and improved proximity unlock. Apart from this, Ola will add a Ride Journal feature that will show the average speed, battery usage, range, regen, efficiency, money saved and distance covered.

Ola Electric S1 Air (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Air
₹ 1.20 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
₹ 1.40 - 1.47 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Ola Electric S1 X (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 X
₹ 89,999 - 1.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Ola Electric Diamondhead (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ola Electric Diamondhead
₹ 3.50 Lakhs *Expected Price
Ola Electric Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ola Electric Cruiser
₹ 2.70 Lakhs *Expected Price
Ola Electric Roadster (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ola Electric Roadster
₹ 1.50 Lakhs *Expected Price
Also Read : Ola Electric achieves all-time high registrations of 30,000 units in November

At the same event, the CEO also announced that they are on schedule with the launch of their new electric motorcycles. The brand showcased four concept motorcycles - Diamondhead, Adventure, Cruiser and Roadster.

First Published Date: 28 Dec 2023, 13:33 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 Ola Electric Ola S1 S1 Pro Ola S1 Air Ola Electric offers electric vehicles EV electric scooters

