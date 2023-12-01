HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Electric Achieves All Time High Registrations Of 30,000 Units In November

Ola Electric achieves all-time high registrations of 30,000 units in November

Ola Electric has announced that they have achieved their all-time high registrations of 30,000 units in the month of November. This has resulted in a MoM growth of 30 per cent and a YoY growth of 82 per cent. In November, Ola Electric had a market share of 35 per cent in the EV scooter segment.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 01 Dec 2023, 15:05 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Gen2 Ola S1 Pro Review
Image of Gen2 S1 Pro used for representational purpose only.
Gen2 Ola S1 Pro Review
Image of Gen2 S1 Pro used for representational purpose only.

Ola Electric has maintained its pole market position for the past five quarters starting September 2022. The company recently also expanded its scooter portfolio as it launched the new S1 Air and S1X in the Indian market.

Currently, the S1 Pro (2nd Gen) is priced at 1,47,499 while the S1 Air costs 1,19,999. Then there is the S1X which is being offered in three variants. The S1 X (2kWh) is priced at 89,999, the S1 X (3kWh) costs 99,999 whereas the S1 X+ is priced at 1,09,999. All prices are introductory and ex-showroom. To reserve the S1 X electric scooters, customers need to pay 999 when the reservation window opens.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 X (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 X
₹ 89,999 - 1.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 Air (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Air
₹ 1.20 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
₹ 1.40 - 1.47 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha Fz-x (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha FZ-X
₹ 1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ktm 390 Adventure X (HT Auto photo)
KTM 390 Adventure X
₹ 2.80 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 75,141 - 76,486**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Watch: Ola Electric motorcycle concepts breaks cover | To launch in 2024

The new electric scooters are now based on the Gen2 platform. The new platform now comes with a more powerful electric motor and a safer battery pack, the chassis itself is lighter and the floorboard is also flat. Gone are the single front fork and multi-spoke wheels, they are replaced by conventional telescopic forks and 5-spoke alloy wheels. Other changes include, new internals and wiring, the tail lamp is slimmer and has a smoked effect and a new grab rail.

Also Read : Ola Electric reveals four e-motorcycle concepts ahead of launch in 2024: First Look

Speaking on the milestone, Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola, said, “The strong sales performance is a testament to the trust customers have in our brand and our strong product lineup. We have clearly emerged as our customers’ top choice recording our highest ever registrations, and we expect the trend to continue in December, closing the year on a new high. We are steadfast in our commitment to accelerating India’s journey towards green mobility and inching closer to #EndICEAge in the scooter segment."

First Published Date: 01 Dec 2023, 15:05 PM IST
TAGS: Chief Ola Electric Ola Electric Ola S1 electric vehicles EVs

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 238 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 899 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.