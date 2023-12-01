Ola Electric achieves all-time high registrations of 30,000 units in November

Ola Electric has announced that they have achieved their all-time high registrations of 30,000 units in the month of November. This has resulted in a MoM growth of 30 per cent and a YoY growth of 82 per cent. In November, Ola Electric had a market share of 35 per cent in the EV scooter segment.

Ola Electric has maintained its pole market position for the past five quarters starting September 2022. The company recently also expanded its scooter portfolio as it launched the new S1 Air and S1X in the Indian market.

Currently, the S1 Pro (2nd Gen) is priced at ₹1,47,499 while the S1 Air costs ₹1,19,999. Then there is the S1X which is being offered in three variants. The S1 X (2kWh) is priced at ₹89,999, the S1 X (3kWh) costs ₹99,999 whereas the S1 X+ is priced at ₹1,09,999. All prices are introductory and ex-showroom. To reserve the S1 X electric scooters, customers need to pay ₹999 when the reservation window opens.

Watch: Ola Electric motorcycle concepts breaks cover | To launch in 2024

The new electric scooters are now based on the Gen2 platform. The new platform now comes with a more powerful electric motor and a safer battery pack, the chassis itself is lighter and the floorboard is also flat. Gone are the single front fork and multi-spoke wheels, they are replaced by conventional telescopic forks and 5-spoke alloy wheels. Other changes include, new internals and wiring, the tail lamp is slimmer and has a smoked effect and a new grab rail.

Also Read : Ola Electric reveals four e-motorcycle concepts ahead of launch in 2024: First Look

Speaking on the milestone, Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola, said, “The strong sales performance is a testament to the trust customers have in our brand and our strong product lineup. We have clearly emerged as our customers’ top choice recording our highest ever registrations, and we expect the trend to continue in December, closing the year on a new high. We are steadfast in our commitment to accelerating India’s journey towards green mobility and inching closer to #EndICEAge in the scooter segment."

First Published Date: