Ola Electric reveals four e-motorcycle concepts ahead of launch in 2024: First Look

Ola Electric has dropped the covers off its electric motorcycle concepts that will hit the market in the near future. Ola has previewed four offerings - a cruiser, adventure, roadster and supersport concepts- which the company says will enter production in 2024. The electric motorcycles have been designed and developed in India and will be built at the manufacturer’s Ola FutureFactory in Tamil Nadu.

First is Ola Electric’s imagining of the electric cruiser that promises a power cruiser design and stance that seems to be inspired by a certain Ducati Diavel. The electric motorcycle looks futuristic with its aerodynamically-efficient panels, along with a TFT screen for the instrument console, USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Next up is Ola’s idea of an adventure motorcycle. The Ola adventure tourer appears to be around the same size as that of a 400-500 cc ADV. The motorcycle stands out with its Dakar-inspired front complete with the LED DRL, gold-finished USD front forks, monoshock at the rear, spoked wheels and a chain drive. The bike also comes with knuckle guards, TFT screen and a massive battery in place of the fuel tank.

The Roadster concept looks aggressive and promises to pack everyday usability with a powerful electric motor

Ola Electric has also unveiled a roadster concept that brings an aggressive streetfighter design to the fore. The Ola Roadster looks sharp with its LED DRL, sharply styled panels, and split seats with split grab rails. The roadster also makes of a wide handlebar but the overall riding posture appears more dedicated for a slightly aggressive stance. The Ola roadster was the only concept that was ridden onto the stage, proving it wasn’t just a design conceptualisation.

Lastly, Ola aims to shake up the supersport segment with its new Diamondhead concept. The electric motorcycle concept brings a radical new shape to full-faired motorcycles with the complete bodywork hiding the mechanicals on the electric motorcycle. The design appears to be inspired by a diamond shape and the ergonomics are dedicated with clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs.

All four concepts use the battery as a stressed member under the bodywork. Ola Electric promises leading power and range figures on the upcoming electric bikes

All four concepts use the battery as a stressed member along with the motor. Ola Electric co-founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal said that the upcoming offerings will get the most powerful electric motor on a motorcycle in India upon launch, while the battery packs will also be larger than the ones seen on Ola’s electric scooters so far. The company promises a host of features on all four models while parts-sharing with Ola’s electric scooter range will be at a minimum. The company says that most new parts have been developed from the ground up for the electric motorcycle lineup.

Power and range figures remain under wraps for now and will be revealed closer to when the production versions appear. Ola Electric promises that each of these bikes will pack segment-leading figures whenever they go on sale. Details on the pricing will also be available then.

