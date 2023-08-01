Ola S1 Air electric scooter available for 1.1 lakh for all buyers till this date

Published Aug 01, 2023

Ola Electric has extended the 1.1 lakh (ex-showroom) price offer to all customers, beyond reservers 

The price will be applicable till August 15 and then increase to 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom)

The company says this has been done on request from interested buyers

Ola says the demand for the scooter has "crossed expectations"

The S1 Air electric scooter comes featuring telescopic front forks

It gets a new neon green paint scheme and a practical grab rail

It  features a smaller 3 kWh battery pack that provides a range of 125 km

Power is generated by a 4.5 kW hub motor that pumps out six bhp peak power

The scooter can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds
