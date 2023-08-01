Ola S1 Air electric scooter available for 1.1 lakh for all buyers till this date

Ola Electric has extended the ₹1.1 lakh (ex-showroom) price offer to all customers, beyond reservers
The price will be applicable till August 15 and then increase to ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom)
The company says this has been done on request from interested buyers
Ola says the demand for the scooter has "crossed expectations"
The S1 Air electric scooter comes featuring telescopic front forks
It gets a new neon green paint scheme and a practical grab rail
It features a smaller 3 kWh battery pack that provides a range of 125 km
Power is generated by a 4.5 kW hub motor that pumps out six bhp peak power
The scooter can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds