Ola discontinues S1 electric scooter, will only sell S1 Air and S1 Pro

Ola Electric just opened bookings for its most affordable electric scooter, the S1 Air. With this, the manufacturer has discontinued the S1 electric scooter. This means that Ola Electric will only sell the S1 Air and S1 Pro in the Indian market. The purchase window for the S1 Air is currently live for the S1 community and reservers only.

Ola has equipped the S1 Air with a 3 kWh battery pack. It can deliver a claimed range of 125 km on a single charge. The battery pack takes 5 hours to fully charge.

The scooter comes with a hub motor that can produce a max power output of 4.5 kW. It can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds whereas 60 kmph comes up in 5.7 seconds. The scooter has a top speed of 90 kmph. There are three riding modes on offer - Eco, Normal and Sports.

In terms of features, the scooter will come with cruise control, a touchscreen cluster from which the rider would be able to check out various information and use other features of the scooter. Speaking of other features, the S1 Air comes with a proximity unlock, call alerts, party mode, navigation, vacation mode, digital key, document storage, profiles and moods. To save cost, Ola Electric has decreased the resolution of the screen to 800x840.

The S1 Air comes with a flat floorboard which makes it more practical than the S1 Pro. Moreover, the grab handle is now a single-piece unit made up of metal. The underseat storage is 34 litres.

Braking duties are done by drum brakes in the front as well as at the rear. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and dual-shock absorbers at the rear. Moreover, the alloy wheels are replaced by steel wheels.

