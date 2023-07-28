Pre-bookings for Ather 450S commence, will launch on August 3rd
Ather Energy has announced that they have started accepting pre-bookings for their new electric scooter, the 450S. The pre-booking amount is ₹2,500 and it is fully refundable. Ather 450S will sit below the 450X in the line-up, making it the most affordable electric scooter in Ather's portfolio.
The Ather 450S will get an LCD console in a bid to be more cost-effective over the 450X with the touchscreen console
First Published Date: 28 Jul 2023, 10:44 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now